ANCOM Bhd : Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back

03/22/2019 | 07:05am EDT
Date
: 22 March 2019
Date of buy back 22 Mar 2019
Description of shares purchased Ordinary Shares
Currency Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
Total number of shares purchased (units) 20,000
Minimum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.475
Maximum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.480
Total consideration paid ($$) 9,555.25
Number of shares purchased retained in treasury (units) 20,000
Number of shares purchased which are proposed to be cancelled (units) 0
Cumulative net outstanding treasury shares as at to-date (units) 8,546,759
Adjusted issued capital after cancellation
(no. of shares) (units) 		240,849,284
Total number of shares purchased and/or held as treasury shares against total number of issued shares of the listed issuer (%) 3.54859
Company Name ANCOM BERHAD
Stock Name ANCOM
Date Announced 22 Mar 2019
Category Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back
Reference Number SB1-22032019-00002


Disclaimer

ANCOM Bhd published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 11:04:03 UTC
