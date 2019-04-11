Log in
ANCOM Bhd : Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back

04/11/2019 | 06:08am EDT
Date
: 11 April 2019
Date of buy back 11 Apr 2019
Description of shares purchased Ordinary Shares
Currency Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
Total number of shares purchased (units) 30,000
Minimum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.475
Maximum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.475
Total consideration paid ($$) 14,314.60
Number of shares purchased retained in treasury (units) 30,000
Number of shares purchased which are proposed to be cancelled (units) 0
Cumulative net outstanding treasury shares as at to-date (units) 8,715,059
Adjusted issued capital after cancellation
(no. of shares) (units) 		240,849,284
Total number of shares purchased and/or held as treasury shares against total number of issued shares of the listed issuer (%) 3.61847
Company Name ANCOM BERHAD
Stock Name ANCOM
Date Announced 11 Apr 2019
Category Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back
Reference Number SB1-11042019-00002


Disclaimer

ANCOM Bhd published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 10:07:05 UTC
