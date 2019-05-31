ANCOM Bhd : Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back

|
Date of buy back
|
31 May 2019
|
Description of shares purchased
|
Ordinary Shares
|
Currency
|
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|
Total number of shares purchased (units)
|
35,000
|
Minimum price paid for each share purchased ($$)
|
0.460
|
Maximum price paid for each share purchased ($$)
|
0.470
|
Total consideration paid ($$)
|
16,474.02
|
Number of shares purchased retained in treasury (units)
|
35,000
|
Number of shares purchased which are proposed to be cancelled (units)
|
0
|
Cumulative net outstanding treasury shares as at to-date (units)
|
9,887,959
|
Adjusted issued capital after cancellation
(no. of shares) (units)
|
240,849,284
|
Total number of shares purchased and/or held as treasury shares against total number of issued shares of the listed issuer (%)
|
4.10546