Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ANCOM Bhd : Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 06:19am EDT
Date
: 13 June 2019
Date of buy back 13 Jun 2019
Description of shares purchased Ordinary Shares
Currency Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
Total number of shares purchased (units) 40,000
Minimum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.455
Maximum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.470
Total consideration paid ($$) 18,558.51
Number of shares purchased retained in treasury (units) 40,000
Number of shares purchased which are proposed to be cancelled (units) 0
Cumulative net outstanding treasury shares as at to-date (units) 10,071,059
Adjusted issued capital after cancellation
(no. of shares) (units) 		240,849,284
Total number of shares purchased and/or held as treasury shares against total number of issued shares of the listed issuer (%) 4.18148
Company Name ANCOM BERHAD
Stock Name ANCOM
Date Announced 13 Jun 2019
Category Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back
Reference Number SB1-13062019-00003


Disclaimer

ANCOM Bhd published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 10:18:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:38aVedanta Has 51 of 87 Oil Blocks Allotted Under New Licensing Policy
AQ
06:38aRELIANCE INS : BP JV to develop third offshore gas project in India
AQ
06:38aSNC LAVALIN : CEO Neil Bruce steps down; Ian Edwards takes charge
AQ
06:38aNATIONAL GRID : ScottishPower to build 50MW battery storage for Whitelee wind farm
AQ
06:38aSAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Optiv Security and SailPoint Launch First-to-Market Identity Governance-as-a-Service Powered by IdentityNow
AQ
06:38aJapan Airlines To Operate Boeing 787 And Airbus A350 On Domestic Routes
AQ
06:38aPETROFAC : wins $75m PDO contract for Mabrouk line in Oman
AQ
06:38aPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : PMI Launches Online Hub Offering Inspiration to ‘Unsmokers'
BU
06:38aWALKER & DUNLOP : Affordable Senior Housing Community Receives $6 Million Rehabilitation Loan via Walker & Dunlop
PR
06:37aTODAY : Due date of Raya Holding's EGP 0.15/share dividends
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HANG SENG : Oil surges after Gulf tanker attacks, stocks claw higher
2CME GROUP INC. : CME : Is bitcoin growing up? Regulated futures boom as investors seek a safer ride
3Oil slumps 4% on U.S. crude build, slowing demand fears
4Alibaba files for HK listing that may raise $20 billion as soon as third quarter
5WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Tesco CEO not ready to check out in tough UK retail climate

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About