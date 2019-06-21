Log in
ANCOM Bhd : Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back

06/21/2019 | 05:45am EDT
Date
: 21 June 2019
Date of buy back 21 Jun 2019
Description of shares purchased Ordinary Shares
Currency Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
Total number of shares purchased (units) 5,000
Minimum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.460
Maximum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.470
Total consideration paid ($$) 2,396.11
Number of shares purchased retained in treasury (units) 5,000
Number of shares purchased which are proposed to be cancelled (units) 0
Cumulative net outstanding treasury shares as at to-date (units) 10,203,659
Adjusted issued capital after cancellation
(no. of shares) (units) 		240,849,284
Total number of shares purchased and/or held as treasury shares against total number of issued shares of the listed issuer (%) 4.23653
Company Name ANCOM BERHAD
Stock Name ANCOM
Date Announced 21 Jun 2019
Category Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back
Reference Number SB1-21062019-00005


Disclaimer

ANCOM Bhd published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 09:44:02 UTC
