ANCOM Bhd : Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back

07/05/2019 | 09:13am EDT
Date
: 05 July 2019
Date of buy back 05 Jul 2019
Description of shares purchased Ordinary Shares
Currency Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
Total number of shares purchased (units) 5,000
Minimum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.490
Maximum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.490
Total consideration paid ($$) 2,496.14
Number of shares purchased retained in treasury (units) 5,000
Number of shares purchased which are proposed to be cancelled (units) 0
Cumulative net outstanding treasury shares as at to-date (units) 10,370,759
Adjusted issued capital after cancellation
(no. of shares) (units) 		240,849,284
Total number of shares purchased and/or held as treasury shares against total number of issued shares of the listed issuer (%) 4.30591
Company Name ANCOM BERHAD
Stock Name ANCOM
Date Announced 05 Jul 2019
Category Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back
Reference Number SB1-05072019-00005


Disclaimer

ANCOM Bhd published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 13:12:12 UTC
