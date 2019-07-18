Log in
ANCOM Bhd : Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back

07/18/2019 | 06:10am EDT
Date
: 18 July 2019
Date of buy back 18 Jul 2019
Description of shares purchased Ordinary Shares
Currency Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
Total number of shares purchased (units) 44,800
Minimum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.465
Maximum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.475
Total consideration paid ($$) 21,025.75
Number of shares purchased retained in treasury (units) 44,800
Number of shares purchased which are proposed to be cancelled (units) 0
Cumulative net outstanding treasury shares as at to-date (units) 10,626,059
Adjusted issued capital after cancellation
(no. of shares) (units) 		240,849,284
Total number of shares purchased and/or held as treasury shares against total number of issued shares of the listed issuer (%) 4.41191
Company Name ANCOM BERHAD
Stock Name ANCOM
Date Announced 18 Jul 2019
Category Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back
Reference Number SB1-18072019-00004


Disclaimer

ANCOM Bhd published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 10:09:03 UTC
