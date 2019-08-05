Log in
ANCOM Bhd : Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back

08/05/2019 | 06:20am EDT
Date
: 05 August 2019
Date of buy back 05 Aug 2019
Description of shares purchased Ordinary Shares
Currency Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
Total number of shares purchased (units) 20,000
Minimum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.470
Maximum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.470
Total consideration paid ($$) 9,455.22
Number of shares purchased retained in treasury (units) 20,000
Number of shares purchased which are proposed to be cancelled (units) 0
Cumulative net outstanding treasury shares as at to-date (units) 10,920,159
Adjusted issued capital after cancellation
(no. of shares) (units) 		240,849,284
Total number of shares purchased and/or held as treasury shares against total number of issued shares of the listed issuer (%) 4.53402
Company Name ANCOM BERHAD
Stock Name ANCOM
Date Announced 05 Aug 2019
Category Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back
Reference Number SB1-05082019-00005


Disclaimer

ANCOM Bhd published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 10:19:03 UTC
