Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ANCOM Bhd : Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 06:27am EDT
Date
: 19 August 2019
Date of buy back 19 Aug 2019
Description of shares purchased Ordinary Shares
Currency Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
Total number of shares purchased (units) 5,000
Minimum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.480
Maximum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.480
Total consideration paid ($$) 2,446.12
Number of shares purchased retained in treasury (units) 5,000
Number of shares purchased which are proposed to be cancelled (units) 0
Cumulative net outstanding treasury shares as at to-date (units) 11,335,959
Adjusted issued capital after cancellation
(no. of shares) (units) 		240,849,284
Total number of shares purchased and/or held as treasury shares against total number of issued shares of the listed issuer (%) 4.70666
Company Name ANCOM BERHAD
Stock Name ANCOM
Date Announced 19 Aug 2019
Category Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back
Reference Number SB1-19082019-00006


Disclaimer

ANCOM Bhd published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 10:26:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:40aINVESTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED : - Form 8.3 - Acacia Mining Plc
PR
06:40aELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
06:38aNigeria's National Oil Company Announces Winners of 2019-20 Crude Oil Contract
DJ
06:37aLOBLAW : Joe Fresh et Jillian Harris s'associent pour créer une veste d'extérieur en édition limitée
PU
06:37aCHU KONG PTRLM&NTRL GS STL PIPE HLDG : Announcements and Notices - Notification of Board Meeting
PU
06:37aGLOBAL MASTERMIND CAPITAL : PROFIT WARNING (in PDF)
PU
06:37aBRAEMAR SHIPPING SERVICES : Rebranding of Engineering Division
PU
06:37aHYLEA METALS : Alteration to Notice of Meeting
PU
06:37aINVESTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED : - Form 8.3 - Barrick Gold Corporation
PR
06:34aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump 'not ready' for China trade deal, dismisses recession fears
2NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : executive sold shares before drug data manipulation made public
3ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Microsoft, Nvidia team up for more realistic visuals on Minecraft game
4NORWEGIAN FINANS HOLDING ASA : Struggling Norwegian Air gets a lift from bank stake sale
5BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION : BROWN FORMAN : U.S. whiskey exporters struggle after year of EU tariffs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group