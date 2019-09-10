Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ANCOM Bhd : Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 06:02am EDT
Date
: 10 September 2019
Date of buy back 10 Sep 2019
Description of shares purchased Ordinary Shares
Currency Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
Total number of shares purchased (units) 55,000
Minimum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.470
Maximum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.480
Total consideration paid ($$) 26,218.09
Number of shares purchased retained in treasury (units) 55,000
Number of shares purchased which are proposed to be cancelled (units) 0
Cumulative net outstanding treasury shares as at to-date (units) 11,644,959
Adjusted issued capital after cancellation
(no. of shares) (units) 		240,849,284
Total number of shares purchased and/or held as treasury shares against total number of issued shares of the listed issuer (%) 4.83496
Company Name ANCOM BERHAD
Stock Name ANCOM
Date Announced 10 Sep 2019
Category Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back
Reference Number SB1-10092019-00005


Disclaimer

ANCOM Bhd published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 10:01:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:18aDEUTSCHE BANK : CFO Softens Revenue Target
DJ
06:17aJ SAINSBURY : Management Update
PU
06:17aCYBERNAUT INTERNATIONAL : Fulfillment of profit guarantee in relation to the acquisition of 100% equity interest in cybernaut technology international limited involving the issue of promissory notes
PU
06:17aSPAREBANK 1 SR BANK : Nordic ABM - SBVG40 PRO - Nytt lån til registrering / New bond issue to be registered 11.09.2019
PU
06:17aDENTSU : Announces Changes to the Forecast of Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2019
PU
06:17aNOVARTIS : data at ECTRIMS to highlight innovative approach to reimagining care for people living with multiple sclerosis (MS)
PU
06:17aDENTSU : Announces Changes to the Forecast of Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2019
PU
06:17aKINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE : Deepened Cooperation with Huawei and Jointly Launche ...
PU
06:17aGRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSE : SANJOSE will build the Sangonera - Totana stretch of the Mediterranean High-Speed Corridor Murcia - Almería
PU
06:16aJD Sports outperforms struggling UK retail sector
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : Intu shares surge on speculation of private equity bid
2PEUGEOT : Car makers near CO2 cliff-edge in electrification race
3TOLL BROTHERS INC : Toll Brothers, Inc. Prices $400 Million of Senior Notes
4ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : France's EDF flags problems with nuclear welds, shares dive
5Dollar drifts down as trade-deal progress stokes cautious risk appetite

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group