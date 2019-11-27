Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ANCOM Bhd : Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 05:33am EST
Date
: 27 November 2019
Date of buy back 27 Nov 2019
Description of shares purchased Ordinary Shares
Currency Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
Total number of shares purchased (units) 20,000
Minimum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.485
Maximum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.490
Total consideration paid ($$) 9,805.33
Number of shares purchased retained in treasury (units) 20,000
Number of shares purchased which are proposed to be cancelled (units) 0
Cumulative net outstanding treasury shares as at to-date (units) 17,733,559
Adjusted issued capital after cancellation
(no. of shares) (units) 		240,849,284
Total number of shares purchased and/or held as treasury shares against total number of issued shares of the listed issuer (%) 7.36293
Company Name ANCOM BERHAD
Stock Name ANCOM
Date Announced 27 Nov 2019
Category Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back
Reference Number SB1-27112019-00003


Disclaimer

ANCOM Bhd published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 10:32:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:03aBEIJINGWEST INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL : Continuing connected transactions and notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
06:03aENBD REIT CEIC : announces H1 NAV of USD 1.02 per share
PU
06:03aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :sustainability report for fy2019
PU
06:03aROCKPOOL ACQUISITIONS : XT Energy Group, Inc. Statement 27/11/19
PU
06:03aBEIJINGWEST INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL : Form of proxy for the extraordinary general meeting to be held on 17 december 2019 and any adjournment thereof
PU
06:03aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :change in composition of the board and board committees of the company
PU
06:03aNMDC : Intimation of cessation of Shri Pradip Bhargava, Dr Syamal Kumar Sarkar and Shri Shyam Murari Nigam, Independent Directors from the Board of the Company
PU
06:03aHAICHANG OCEAN PARK : Extension of time for appointment of independent non-executive director
PU
06:01aDIXIE BRANDS : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
AQ
06:01aGK RESOURCES : Announces $5,000,000 Brokered Private Placement of Shares
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Citadel's commodities business up about $1 billion for the year - sources
2DOW JONES 30 : Oil eases on growing U.S. stockpiles; U.S.-China trade deal hopes check losses
3CONTINENTAL AG : Volkswagen's Audi to cut one in ten jobs to fund shift to electric vehicles
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT says U.S. vaping slowdown will lead to slower gr..
5SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : SEB says no need for action over money laundering 'red flags' report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group