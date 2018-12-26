Log in
ANCOM Bhd : Notice of SBB by a Company Pursuant to Section 127 (16) of CA 2016

12/26/2018 | 02:20pm CET
Notice of Shares Buy Back by a Company Pursuant to Section 127 (16) of CA 2016
Date: 26 December 2018



Date of buy back from 13 Dec 2018
Date of buy back to 21 Dec 2018
Currency Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
Total number of shares purchased (units) 194,700
Minimum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.465
Maximum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.525
Total amount paid for shares purchased ($$) 97,990.71
The name of the stock exchange through which the shares were purchased Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad
Number of shares purchased retained in treasury (units) 194,700
Total number of shares retained in treasury (units) 5,062,859
Number of shares purchased which were cancelled (units) 0
Total issued capital as diminished 240,849,284
Date of Notice 24 Dec 2018
Date lodged with registrar of companies 26 Dec 2018
Lodged by Tricor Corporate Services Sdn. Bhd.

ANCOM Bhd published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 13:19:04 UTC
