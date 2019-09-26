Log in
ANCOM Bhd : Notice of SBB by a Company Pursuant to Section 127 (16) of CA 2016

09/26/2019 | 06:28am EDT
Date
: 26 September 2019
Date of buy back from 13 Sep 2019
Date of buy back to 24 Sep 2019
Currency Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
Total number of shares purchased (units) 216,100
Minimum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.465
Maximum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.475
Total amount paid for shares purchased ($$) 102,371.54
The name of the stock exchange through which the shares were purchased Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad
Number of shares purchased retained in treasury (units) 216,100
Total number of shares retained in treasury (units) 11,909,559
Number of shares purchased which were cancelled (units) 0
Total issued capital as diminished 240,849,284
Date of Notice 25 Sep 2019
Date lodged with registrar of companies 26 Sep 2019
Lodged by Tricor Corporate Services Sdn. Bhd.
Company Name ANCOM BERHAD
Stock Name ANCOM
Date Announced 26 Sep 2019
Category Notice of Shares Buy Back by a Company Pursuant to Section 127 (16) of CA 2016
Reference Number SB2-26092019-00002


Disclaimer

ANCOM Bhd published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 10:27:03 UTC
