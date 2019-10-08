Log in
ANCOM Bhd : Notice of SBB by a Company Pursuant to Section 127 (16) of CA 2016

10/08/2019 | 06:05am EDT
Date
: 08 October 2019
Date of buy back from 25 Sep 2019
Date of buy back to 04 Oct 2019
Currency Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
Total number of shares purchased (units) 894,000
Minimum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.460
Maximum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.480
Total amount paid for shares purchased ($$) 417,712.34
The name of the stock exchange through which the shares were purchased Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad
Number of shares purchased retained in treasury (units) 894,000
Total number of shares retained in treasury (units) 12,803,559
Number of shares purchased which were cancelled (units) 0
Total issued capital as diminished 240,849,284
Date of Notice 07 Oct 2019
Date lodged with registrar of companies 08 Oct 2019
Lodged by Tricor Corporate Services Sdn. Bhd.
Company Name ANCOM BERHAD
Stock Name ANCOM
Date Announced 08 Oct 2019
Category Notice of Shares Buy Back by a Company Pursuant to Section 127 (16) of CA 2016
Reference Number SB2-07102019-00002


Disclaimer

ANCOM Bhd published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 10:04:05 UTC
