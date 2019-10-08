ANCOM Bhd : Notice of SBB by a Company Pursuant to Section 127 (16) of CA 2016

|
Date of buy back from
|
25 Sep 2019
|
Date of buy back to
|
04 Oct 2019
|
Currency
|
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|
Total number of shares purchased (units)
|
894,000
|
Minimum price paid for each share purchased ($$)
|
0.460
|
Maximum price paid for each share purchased ($$)
|
0.480
|
Total amount paid for shares purchased ($$)
|
417,712.34
|
The name of the stock exchange through which the shares were purchased
|
Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad
|
Number of shares purchased retained in treasury (units)
|
894,000
|
Total number of shares retained in treasury (units)
|
12,803,559
|
Number of shares purchased which were cancelled (units)
|
0
|
Total issued capital as diminished
|
240,849,284
|
Date of Notice
|
07 Oct 2019
|
Date lodged with registrar of companies
|
08 Oct 2019
|
Lodged by
|
Tricor Corporate Services Sdn. Bhd.