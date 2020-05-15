ANCOM Bhd : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 29/02/2020

Currency: Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
INDIVIDUAL PERIOD
CUMULATIVE PERIOD
CURRENT YEAR QUARTER
PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
QUARTER
CURRENT YEAR TO DATE
PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
PERIOD
29 Feb 2020
28 Feb 2019
29 Feb 2020
28 Feb 2019
$$'000
$$'000
$$'000
$$'000
1
Revenue
360,502
433,730
1,162,837
1,506,799
2
Profit/(loss) before tax
473
-5,786
9,338
13,785
3
Profit/(loss) for the period
-1,893
-11,579
-1,764
-2,243
4
Profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent
165
-3,867
2,103
4,953
5
Basic earnings/(loss) per share (Subunit)
0.07
0.84
0.93
2.32
6
Proposed/Declared dividend per share (Subunit)
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
AS AT END OF CURRENT QUARTER
AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL YEAR END
7
Net assets per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent ($$)
1.3800
1.5700
