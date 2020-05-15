Log in
ANCOM Bhd : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 29/02/2020

05/15/2020 | 12:00am EDT

Currency: Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)

INDIVIDUAL PERIOD

CUMULATIVE PERIOD

CURRENT YEAR QUARTER

PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
QUARTER

CURRENT YEAR TO DATE

PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
PERIOD

29 Feb 2020

28 Feb 2019

29 Feb 2020

28 Feb 2019

$$'000

$$'000

$$'000

$$'000

1 Revenue

360,502

433,730

1,162,837

1,506,799

2 Profit/(loss) before tax

473

-5,786

9,338

13,785

3 Profit/(loss) for the period

-1,893

-11,579

-1,764

-2,243

4 Profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent

165

-3,867

2,103

4,953

5 Basic earnings/(loss) per share (Subunit)

0.07

0.84

0.93

2.32

6 Proposed/Declared dividend per share (Subunit)

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

AS AT END OF CURRENT QUARTER

AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL YEAR END

7
 		Net assets per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent ($$)

1.3800

1.5700

Disclaimer

ANCOM Bhd published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 03:59:01 UTC
