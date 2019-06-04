ANE Names Elizabeth Schenk as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Aggressive Growth Strategy and Market Expansion

ANE, Agency
Network Exchange LLC, today announced the appointment of Elizabeth
Schenk as Chief Executive Officer and the promotion of Jocelyn Rineer to
Senior Vice President. Together Schenk and Rineer will develop and
implement the independent agency network’s aggressive growth strategy
and market expansion plan.
Schenk replaces John Tiene who left the organization to pursue other
interests. Formerly the Vice President of Sales and Geographic Expansion
at Keystone Insurers Group, Schenk has significant knowledge of the
national insurance industry, including distribution channels, markets,
agency networks, acquirers and investors. During her tenure at Keystone,
she spearheaded that company’s expansion of its operational footprint
from six to thirteen states. She also developed strong relationships
with the leadership of many insurance carriers.
“We look forward to working with Elizabeth,” added Raymond Pavese, ANE
Chairman of the Board. “She is uniquely suited to help ANE and its
member agencies grow and prosper.”
“This is an exciting time for ANE,” Schenk said. “My focus will be
growth and expansion of the company’s footprint, enhanced resources for
ANE member agencies, increasing organic premium for our carriers and
providing our employees the opportunity to grow personally and
professionally. Insurance is a relationship business and I look forward
to implementing programs that will cultivate opportunities for all of
our core stakeholders.”
Pavese also acknowledged Tiene’s significant contributions to ANE. “John
built ANE into a strong regional network and we appreciate all he has
done for the company and our member agencies. We wish John continued
success in his future endeavors.”
In addition to Schenk’s appointment, Jocelyn Rineer was promoted to
Senior Vice President. Rineer formerly held the position of Vice
President – Field Operations. She will continue to lead field operations
and will assume additional leadership roles at ANE.
“Jocelyn did an outstanding job working with our member agencies and
helping them grow their revenues and agency values,” added Pavese. “She
will work closely with Elizabeth to structure operations to meet the
demands of our member agencies as we grow our network.”
About ANE
Established in 2009, Agency Network Exchange LLC (ANE) is a network of
independent insurance agencies. It provides its member agencies
increased opportunities to grow their revenues and profits. Currently,
ANE has over 70 individually owned member agencies in New Jersey,
Pennsylvania and Maryland that place more than $750 million in written
premium. Visit www.ane-agents.com for
more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604005671/en/