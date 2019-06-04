ANE Names Elizabeth Schenk as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Aggressive Growth Strategy and Market Expansion

Independent Agency Network Also Promotes Jocelyn Rineer to Senior Vice President

ANE, Agency Network Exchange LLC, today announced the appointment of Elizabeth Schenk as Chief Executive Officer and the promotion of Jocelyn Rineer to Senior Vice President. Together Schenk and Rineer will develop and implement the independent agency network’s aggressive growth strategy and market expansion plan.

Schenk replaces John Tiene who left the organization to pursue other interests. Formerly the Vice President of Sales and Geographic Expansion at Keystone Insurers Group, Schenk has significant knowledge of the national insurance industry, including distribution channels, markets, agency networks, acquirers and investors. During her tenure at Keystone, she spearheaded that company’s expansion of its operational footprint from six to thirteen states. She also developed strong relationships with the leadership of many insurance carriers.

“We look forward to working with Elizabeth,” added Raymond Pavese, ANE Chairman of the Board. “She is uniquely suited to help ANE and its member agencies grow and prosper.”

“This is an exciting time for ANE,” Schenk said. “My focus will be growth and expansion of the company’s footprint, enhanced resources for ANE member agencies, increasing organic premium for our carriers and providing our employees the opportunity to grow personally and professionally. Insurance is a relationship business and I look forward to implementing programs that will cultivate opportunities for all of our core stakeholders.”

Pavese also acknowledged Tiene’s significant contributions to ANE. “John built ANE into a strong regional network and we appreciate all he has done for the company and our member agencies. We wish John continued success in his future endeavors.”

In addition to Schenk’s appointment, Jocelyn Rineer was promoted to Senior Vice President. Rineer formerly held the position of Vice President – Field Operations. She will continue to lead field operations and will assume additional leadership roles at ANE.

“Jocelyn did an outstanding job working with our member agencies and helping them grow their revenues and agency values,” added Pavese. “She will work closely with Elizabeth to structure operations to meet the demands of our member agencies as we grow our network.”

About ANE

Established in 2009, Agency Network Exchange LLC (ANE) is a network of independent insurance agencies. It provides its member agencies increased opportunities to grow their revenues and profits. Currently, ANE has over 70 individually owned member agencies in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland that place more than $750 million in written premium. Visit www.ane-agents.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604005671/en/