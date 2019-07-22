ANGI Homeservices : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

Form filed by More than One Reporting

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

Explanation of Responses:

Represents shares of Class A Common Stock acquired/deemed to be acquired in connection with the exercise of stock appreciation rights (see footnote 6 below).

Represents shares of Class A Common Stock deemed to be simultaneously sold back to ANGI Homeservices in connection with the exercise of stock appreciation rights (see footnote 6).

Represent shares withheld to cover taxes due in connection with exercise of stock appreciation rights (see footnote 6).

Reflects the sale of shares of Class A Common Stock effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person in December 2018 (the "Plan"). The Plan covers shares of Class A Common Stock to be acquired upon the exercise of 1,000,000 stock appreciation rights during the period commencing on February 21, 2019 and ending on February 22, 2020.

The price reflects the weighted average of sales made at prices ranging from $13.11 to $13.19. The reporting person agrees to provide upon request by the Staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, ANGI Homeservices or any security holder of ANGI Homeservices, information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price.