ANGI Homeservices : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

07/22/2019 | 06:15pm EDT

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0287

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Ridenour William B.

ANGI Homeservices Inc.[ ANGI ]

(Check all applicable)

X

Director

10% Owner

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

X

Officer (give title

Other (specify

07/18/2019

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

below)

below)

C/O ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.

CEO

3601 WALNUT STREET, SUITE 700

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

Line)

(Street)

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

DENVER

CO

80205

Form filed by More than One Reporting

Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and

Securities

Form: Direct

of Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

5)

Beneficially

(D) or

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned

Indirect (I)

Ownership

Following

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 4)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or

Price

Reported

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Class A Common Stock, par value

07/18/2019

M(1)

20,833

A

$0.98

20,833

D

$0.001(1)

Class A Common Stock, par value

07/18/2019

D(2)

1,548

D

$13.19

19,285

D

$0.001(2)

Class A Common Stock, par value

07/18/2019

F(3)

8,482

D

$13.19

10,803

D

$0.001(3)

Class A Common Stock, par value

07/18/2019

S(4)

10,803

D

$13.11(5)

0

D

$0.001(4)

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

of

Expiration Date

Amount of

of

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Derivative

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Derivative

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Securities

Underlying

Security

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Acquired

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

(A) or

Security (Instr. 3

Following

(I) (Instr.

Disposed

and 4)

Reported

4)

of (D)

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3, 4

(Instr. 4)

and 5)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Stock

Class A

Common

20,833

Apprecation

$0.98

07/18/2019

M(6)

20,833

09/29/2017(6)

02/11/2025(6)

Stock,

$0

3,257,974

D

Rights(6)

par value

$0.001

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Represents shares of Class A Common Stock acquired/deemed to be acquired in connection with the exercise of stock appreciation rights (see footnote 6 below).
  2. Represents shares of Class A Common Stock deemed to be simultaneously sold back to ANGI Homeservices in connection with the exercise of stock appreciation rights (see footnote 6).
  3. Represent shares withheld to cover taxes due in connection with exercise of stock appreciation rights (see footnote 6).
  4. Reflects the sale of shares of Class A Common Stock effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person in December 2018 (the "Plan"). The Plan covers shares of Class A Common Stock to be acquired upon the exercise of 1,000,000 stock appreciation rights during the period commencing on February 21, 2019 and ending on February 22, 2020.
  5. The price reflects the weighted average of sales made at prices ranging from $13.11 to $13.19. The reporting person agrees to provide upon request by the Staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, ANGI Homeservices or any security holder of ANGI Homeservices, information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price.
  6. Represents vested stock appreciation rights.

Tanya M. Stanich as Attorney-

in-Fact for William B. 07/22/2019 Ridenour

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

ANGI Homeservices Inc. published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 22:14:04 UTC
