|
ANGI Homeservices : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
07/22/2019 | 06:15pm EDT
SEC Form 4
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
|
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
|
|
|
OMB APPROVAL
|
|
Washington, D.C. 20549
|
|
|
|
OMB Number:
|
3235-0287
|
|
|
|
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
|
Estimated average burden
|
|
hours per response:
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
|
|
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
|
|
|
|
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
|
|
|
Ridenour William B.
|
|
|
|
|
ANGI Homeservices Inc.[ ANGI ]
|
|
|
|
(Check all applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
X
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
10% Owner
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
X
|
|
Officer (give title
|
|
Other (specify
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
07/18/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Last)
|
(First)
|
(Middle)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
below)
|
|
|
|
below)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C/O ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CEO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3601 WALNUT STREET, SUITE 700
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
|
|
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Line)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Street)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
|
|
|
|
DENVER
|
CO
|
|
80205
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Form filed by More than One Reporting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Person
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(City)
|
(State)
|
(Zip)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
|
|
|
2. Transaction
|
|
2A. Deemed
|
3.
|
|
4. Securities Acquired (A) or
|
|
5. Amount of
|
|
6. Ownership
|
|
7. Nature
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
|
|
|
Execution Date,
|
Transaction
|
Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and
|
|
Securities
|
|
Form: Direct
|
|
of Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
|
if any
|
|
|
Code (Instr.
|
5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beneficially
|
|
(D) or
|
|
|
Beneficial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
8)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owned
|
|
|
Indirect (I)
|
|
Ownership
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Following
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
V
|
Amount
|
(A) or
|
|
Price
|
|
Reported
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3 and 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A Common Stock, par value
|
|
|
07/18/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
M(1)
|
|
20,833
|
A
|
|
$0.98
|
|
|
20,833
|
|
|
D
|
|
|
|
|
$0.001(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A Common Stock, par value
|
|
|
07/18/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
D(2)
|
|
1,548
|
D
|
|
$13.19
|
|
|
19,285
|
|
|
D
|
|
|
|
|
$0.001(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A Common Stock, par value
|
|
|
07/18/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
F(3)
|
|
8,482
|
D
|
|
$13.19
|
|
|
10,803
|
|
|
D
|
|
|
|
|
$0.001(3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A Common Stock, par value
|
|
|
07/18/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
S(4)
|
|
10,803
|
D
|
|
$13.11(5)
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
D
|
|
|
|
|
$0.001(4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Title of
|
|
2.
|
|
3. Transaction
|
|
3A. Deemed
|
4.
|
|
|
|
5. Number
|
6. Date Exercisable and
|
7. Title and
|
|
8. Price
|
|
9. Number of
|
10.
|
|
|
11. Nature
|
Derivative
|
|
Conversion
|
|
Date
|
|
Execution Date,
|
Transaction
|
of
|
Expiration Date
|
Amount of
|
|
of
|
|
derivative
|
|
Ownership
|
of Indirect
|
Security
|
|
or Exercise
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
if any
|
Code (Instr.
|
Derivative
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
Securities
|
|
Derivative
|
|
Securities
|
Form:
|
|
Beneficial
|
(Instr. 3)
|
|
Price of
|
|
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
8)
|
|
|
|
Securities
|
|
|
|
Underlying
|
|
Security
|
|
Beneficially
|
Direct (D)
|
Ownership
|
|
|
|
Derivative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquired
|
|
|
|
Derivative
|
|
(Instr. 5)
|
|
Owned
|
|
or Indirect
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A) or
|
|
|
|
Security (Instr. 3
|
|
|
|
|
Following
|
(I) (Instr.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposed
|
|
|
|
and 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported
|
|
4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of (D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3, 4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
Expiration
|
|
|
of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
|
V
|
(A)
|
(D)
|
Exercisable
|
Date
|
Title
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common
|
20,833
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Apprecation
|
|
$0.98
|
|
07/18/2019
|
|
|
|
|
M(6)
|
|
|
|
20,833
|
09/29/2017(6)
|
02/11/2025(6)
|
Stock,
|
|
$0
|
|
3,257,974
|
D
|
|
|
|
Rights(6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
par value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.001
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Explanation of Responses:
-
Represents shares of Class A Common Stock acquired/deemed to be acquired in connection with the exercise of stock appreciation rights (see footnote 6 below).
-
Represents shares of Class A Common Stock deemed to be simultaneously sold back to ANGI Homeservices in connection with the exercise of stock appreciation rights (see footnote 6).
-
Represent shares withheld to cover taxes due in connection with exercise of stock appreciation rights (see footnote 6).
-
Reflects the sale of shares of Class A Common Stock effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person in December 2018 (the "Plan"). The Plan covers shares of Class A Common Stock to be acquired upon the exercise of 1,000,000 stock appreciation rights during the period commencing on February 21, 2019 and ending on February 22, 2020.
-
The price reflects the weighted average of sales made at prices ranging from $13.11 to $13.19. The reporting person agrees to provide upon request by the Staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, ANGI Homeservices or any security holder of ANGI Homeservices, information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price.
-
Represents vested stock appreciation rights.
Tanya M. Stanich as Attorney-
in-Fact for William B. 07/22/2019 Ridenour
|
** Signature of Reporting Person
|
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
-
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
Disclaimer
ANGI Homeservices Inc. published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 22:14:04 UTC
|
|