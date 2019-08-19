Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ANHEUSER-BUSCH 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: APPROXIMATELY 24 HOURS REMAIN; FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV - BUD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until August 20, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) between March 1, 2018 and October 24, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased ADS of Anheuser-Busch and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-bud/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by August 20, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On October 25, 2018, the Company disclosed its Q3 and 9-month 2018 results, revealing dividends slashed by 50% to “accelerate deleveraging toward our optimal capital structure of around a 2x net debt to EBITDA ratio” contradicting prior positive statements by the Company regarding its deleveraging outlook and financial condition. On this news, the price of Anheuser-Busch’s ADS declined approximately 9.5%.

The case is City of Sterling Heights General ERS v. Anheuser-Busch Inbev, 19-cv-5854.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:43pUPDATE1 : Tokyo stocks rise in morning on U.S. trade extension for Huawei
AQ
11:40pBHP : Mining giant BHP pays record dividend, but flags global growth headwinds
RE
11:36pEESTech announces Environmental Impact Assessment for Samancor project
PR
11:32pIndonesian planters see drought hitting palm oil output
RE
11:31pRigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against WageWorks, Inc.
GL
11:30pRigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against PCM, Inc.
GL
11:24pHENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT : China pig farmer profits soar after disease wipes out third of herd, boosts prices
RE
11:22pKINGFISH : KFL - August 2019 monthly update
PU
11:22pMARLIN GLOBAL : Another Strong Marlin Result (MLN - Commentary for the year ended 30 June 2019)
PU
11:22pMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN - August 2019 monthly update
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Johnson puts health service off limits in potential U.S. trade deal - report
2BHP GROUP LTD : BHP : Mining giant BHP pays record dividend, but flags global growth headwinds
3OIL SEARCH LIMITED : Oil Search Profit Jumps With Production Recovery
4BHP GROUP PLC : BHP : economic and commodity outlook
5SK HYNIX INC : SK HYNIX : Japan approves further exports of high-tech material to South Korea - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group