ANIMA Federazione delle Associazioni Nazionali d : Doing Business in the USA 7 November Country Focus

Business oggi tra complessità e espansione

» US 3rd outlet market for Italian goods, after Germany and France (8.9% of our exports). The machinery and equipment sector continues to be the major weight item on total US imports from Italy.

The outlook for US investment in machinery and equipment show an increase of 6.2% in 2017 and 4.7% in 2018. In particular, spending on industrial machinery is expected to increase by 7.9% in 2017 and 3.5 % in 2018. For the high-tech manufacturing, which accounts for about 5% of the total manufacturing sector, is expected to grow by 5.7% in 2017 and 5.5% in 2018.

» The market scenarios beyond 'America first'show encouraging signs of a possible resumption of dialogue between Washington and Brussels, though the TTIP negotiations (Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership) are effectively frozen. The prospect of a possible deal between the US and EU for further integration of their respective markets is a piece of crucial importance.

» New NAFTA: after a year of tough negotiations, on October 1, entered into force the new US agreement Mexico and Canada, will be called Usmca. It refers to the free trade of goods in North America.

» Since July 2018 the US are the largest oil producers in the world, with an average production of 11 million barrels per day. Current trends suggest that the Oil & Gas industry as a whole could eventually make a profit in 2018, thanks to a 60% increase in investment in 2017, than the estimate of 20% for 2018 and at a price of oil for 2018 averages about $ 70 a barrel. Within this context, the expectations are high, both in terms of visitors, both in terms of exhibitors, OTC 2019, Offshore Technology Conference, the event is the most important sector to be held in Houston 6-9 of Maggio 2019 .

» Restrictions and penalties for those who also operates in Russia and Iran, restored by Trump in August 2018. With the return of secondary sanctions, ie retaliation against European companies who wish to continue to do business with these countries, hitting them in their business in the USA. How to operate in this context.

WHY 'TO PARTICIPATE IN THE COUNTRY FOCUS

On November 7, participates in Focus update for your foreign business that SOUL, in partnership with ICE agency and international speakers, organizes to provide specific and updated knowledge, coupled with concrete tools to operate in the US market in this complex economic landscape.

# Why do many of the things that count in doing business, they do not know through the newspapers.

# Why export is necessary and beneficial, but it should be done with new precautions.

# Why SOUL in the strength of skills, confrontation and the synergies between the companies, make the difference.

PROGRAM

- 10.00 hours Registration and reception

- 10.15 hours Introduction of the meeting and first confrontation with the guests

SOUL Confindustria

- 10.30 hours Welcome and Introduction

Andrea Rosa, US Consulate General - Select USA

- Hours 11.15 barriers to trade, tools and specific customs related to the territory

Team Mentor, Easyfrontier, partners of ANIMA Easy Mapping Project

- hours 12.15 Bank operations in the US

Gennaro Miccoli, business consultant

- 13.00 Networking lunch hours

- 14.00 hours Market overview and trends for the Mechanical sectors

Giancarlo Lamio, Institutional Relations, ITA / ICE Italian Trade Agency

» Direct Connection with Skype: Antonietta Baccanari, Trade Commissioner - Director ICE Houston Office

- 15.30 Aspects of international contracts: how to operate through representatives in the US and / or distributors and how to set up a local company. Critical issues for those working in the US and countries subject to trade restrictions, such as Iran.

Lawyer. Hanz Giovanni Chiappetta, Lawtelier LLP

Avv. Louise Martin-Valiquette, Lawtelier LLP, in collegamento Skype dalla sede di New York

- 16.30 hours Q & A and conclusion of seminar

