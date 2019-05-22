ANNREP: AFT: FY2019 Annual Report Opens in a new Window

Now, to our future
ANNUAL REPORT 2019
-
AFT at a Glance
-
Key Highlights
06 Chairman and CEO's Report
12 Full Year Financial Results Summary
-
Maxigesic developments
-
Product developments
22 Directors and management team
-
Corporate Governance
-
Sustainability
Note: $ in this report are NZ$ unless otherwise stated.
This Annual Report is dated 21 May 2019.
Signed on behalf of the Board of
AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited by:
David Flacks
Chairman
Hartley Atkinson
Chief Executive Officer
2015
In 2015 AFT Pharmaceuticals listed on the NZX to enable the acceleration of bringing key innovative products to global markets, together with expanding home market sales. As with all pharmaceutical development projects, sales and profit would take
time, but we have remained steadfastly committed to our strategy and targets.
2019
Now, in the targeted time period
of FY2019, we celebrate a significant milestone - a return to operating profitability. It's an accomplishment that we've worked hard to achieve. We continue to drive further value, increasing market share and securing new markets.
At a glance
|
Operating revenue growth
|
Gross profit growth
|
+5%
|
+15%
|
underlying +14%
|
underlying +19%
|
Gross profit margin up to
|
Operating profit growth
|
+48%
|
+15%
|
|
over FY2018
Total operating revenue
$85.1m
|
Total operating revenue
|
(NZ$m)
|
90
|
80
|
70
Operating revenue
$50.3m
Number of products
70
Operating revenue
$26.8m
Number of products
115
Operating revenue
$2.1m
Number of products
9
Operating revenue
$5.9m
Number of products
5
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY00
|
FY01
|
FY02
|
FY03
|
FY04
|
FY05
|
FY06
|
FY07
|
FY08
|
FY09
|
FY10
|
FY11
|
FY12
|
FY13
|
FY14
|
FY15
|
FY16
|
FY17
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
Total operating revenue by market
|
31.5%
|
(Percentage)
|
6.9%
|
|
|
2.5%
|
Australia
|
59.1%
|
New Zealand
|
|
Rest of World
|
|
Southeast Asia
|
Growth drivers
-
Over the counter (OTC) products. Maxigesic, Eyecare range, Ferro range and other pain products range.
-
The continuing significant opportunity for increased Maxigesic sales offered by the rescheduling of codeine- based painkillers which became prescription only medicines on 1st February 2018. There was a significant amount of stock piling prior to this change, however, we believe Maxigesic sales will benefit as pharmacies and consumers run down their stocks.
-
Further expansion of the Hospital portfolio of products such as the antibiotic Piptaz.
-
Gross profit margins have continued to grow as OTC product sales increase and we expect continued significant sales growth and growth in profit in Australia in FY2020.
Growth drivers
-
OTC products. Maxigesic, Eyecare range, Vitamin C Liposachets and the launch of new products.
-
Prescription product growth from new product launches.
-
Gross Profit Margins have improved significantly and are now close to the company margin
of 48% due to the OTC sales growth and the divestment and cessation of lower margin Hospital and prescription products. This margin is expected to be maintained.
Growth drivers
-
Maxigesic launch in Hong Kong and re-launch in Singapore with its re- classification to an OTC product.
-
Launch of new Hospital products
Growth drivers
-
Further increase sales of Maxigesic through growth in existing markets, additional registrations followed by new launches during FY2020 and following financial years.
-
Additional regulatory filings during FY2020 of new dose forms of Maxigesic, registrations and then additional sales.
-
Sales of Maxigesic are expected to grow significantly over the next few years driven by new launches but it is important to note that there is a lag in these sales from the time of an out-licensing agreement due to registration timelines which vary widely country to country and are difficult to estimate with accuracy.
OUR KEY PRODUCTS
Onwards and upwards
Key highlights
TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE 2016 - 2019
$85.1m
$81.2m
$69.2m
$64.0m
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (NZ$)
Operating revenue
$85.1m
Operating profit $6.1m Turnaround of
$16.2m on PY
Operating cashflow $1.1m Turnaround of
$10.2m on PY
Cash available at 31 March 2019
$6.9m
MAXIGESIC
42 countries
Maxigesic currently registered in. Up from 32 in PY
125+ countries
Maxigesic currently licensed in.
20 countries
Maxigesic plus launch orders under manufacture for 9 new countries.
REGULATORY FILINGS FY2019
Maxigesic IV
Regulatory filings underway in multiple countries.
Maxigesic Oral Liquid
Regulatory filings underway in multiple countries.
Maxigesic Hot Drink Sachets
Preparing first regulatory filings.
|
Poised for strong growth in earnings
Chairman and CEO's Report
Hartley Atkinson
Founder and CEO
David Flacks
Chairman
Dear shareholders,
AFT Pharmaceuticals is delighted with the progress made in the 2019 financial year.
We have returned to generating positive operating earnings as we benefited from continuing growth in our main over the counter (OTC) medicine portfolio. At the same time we have significantly expanded the pipeline of growth opportunities following the successful conclusion of clinical trials on the key Maxigesic pain relief products.
We are now at a pivotal point in our development. We are also now well positioned to continue to build on the strong position we enjoy particularly in OTC medicines in New Zealand and Australia. We have made good progress in Southeast Asia, and we have continued to deliver on the significant out-licensing potential we see for Maxigesic in large international markets.
Revenue for the year to 31 March 2019 increased 5% to $85.1 million from $81.2 million in the prior financial year. Adjusting for the divestment of the Group's lower margin hospital products to Baxter Healthcare at the end of the 2018 financial year for New Zealand and the start of the 2019 financial year for Australia, revenue increased 14%.
