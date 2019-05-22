ANNREP: AFT: FY2019 Annual Report Opens in a new Window

of FY2019, we celebrate a significant milestone - a return to operating profitability. It's an accomplishment that we've worked hard to achieve. We continue to drive further value, increasing market share and securing new markets.

In 2015 AFT Pharmaceuticals listed on the NZX to enable the acceleration of bringing key innovative products to global markets, together with expanding home market sales. As with all pharmaceutical development projects, sales and profit would take

Gross profit margins have continued to grow as OTC product sales increase and we expect continued significant sales growth and growth in profit in Australia in FY2020.

Further expansion of the Hospital portfolio of products such as the antibiotic

Poised for strong growth in earnings

Chairman and CEO's Report

Hartley Atkinson

Founder and CEO

David Flacks

Chairman

Dear shareholders,

AFT Pharmaceuticals is delighted with the progress made in the 2019 financial year.

We have returned to generating positive operating earnings as we benefited from continuing growth in our main over the counter (OTC) medicine portfolio. At the same time we have significantly expanded the pipeline of growth opportunities following the successful conclusion of clinical trials on the key Maxigesic pain relief products.

We are now at a pivotal point in our development. We are also now well positioned to continue to build on the strong position we enjoy particularly in OTC medicines in New Zealand and Australia. We have made good progress in Southeast Asia, and we have continued to deliver on the significant out-licensing potential we see for Maxigesic in large international markets.

Revenue for the year to 31 March 2019 increased 5% to $85.1 million from $81.2 million in the prior financial year. Adjusting for the divestment of the Group's lower margin hospital products to Baxter Healthcare at the end of the 2018 financial year for New Zealand and the start of the 2019 financial year for Australia, revenue increased 14%.