ANO 'Moscow Project Office for Tourism and Hospitality: Magnum photographers will make an exhibition about contemporary Moscow at Zaryadye

04.02.2019 / 17:00

Magnum photographers will make an exhibition about contemporary Moscow at Zaryadye

From January 28 to February 9 for the first time ever the internationally renowned photographic agency Magnum Photos will present the experimental laboratory Magnum Live Lab/19 in Moscow. Thomas Dworzak (Germany), Alex Majoli (USA), and Newsha Tavakolian (Iran) will take part in the project. Nina Gomiashvili will serve as the project curator. In two weeks they will produce a whole exhibition at Zaryadye Park dedicated to contemporary Moscow. The process will be open to all and everyone will be able to track it real time.

Magnum Live Lab is a large-scale international cultural initiative. In different years the Magnum laboratories were opened in London and Paris. In the Moscow edition, the invited photographers will make an exhibition about the capital city. Moscow residents and tourists will have a chance to follow every step of the creative process including the editing and printing of the shots.

Magnum Live Lab/19 will occupy the information pavilion Dome of the flagship park Zaryadye (close to the Red Square). The Lab's team will take pictures in various locations of Moscow and pay particular attention to the historical and contemporary architecture, to cultural and public spaces as well as to the portraits of Moscow people. Gradually Magnum Live Lab/19 will be transformed into the exhibition space which will feature the Lab's results.

Magnum Live Lab/19 also includes the training workshop with the photographers and the curator. A special movie documenting the work-in-progress and various backstage processes of Magnum Live Lab/19 will be produced as well.

The project is organized by Moscow Project Office for Tourism and Hospitality Development with the support of Committee of City Tourism, by the photographic agency Magnum Photos and by Zaryadye Park.

Organizers

Independent non-profit organization Moscow Project Office for Tourism and Hospitality Development was established by the Government of Moscow and by the Mayor of Moscow in 2018. Its main goal is to encourage the development of the Russian capital as an international and intra-regional touristic and cultural center. Project Office's activities include the organization of image-building and marketing events and projects focused on the development of the touristic potential of the capital in Russia and abroad in order to increase the number of tourists and contribution of tourism and service sector to the economy of Moscow.

Magnum Photos - an international photographic agency founded in 1947 by Henri Cartier-Bresson, Robert Capa, George Roger and David Seymour. Due to the stylistic diversity of the founders, the most essential creative professional co-operative in the history of contemporary photography emerged. With offices in Paris, New York, London, Tokyo today Magnum Photos works with the most notable professionals from all over the world who share the values of the founders and combine in their practice journalism, photography, and documentary. Magnum photographers cover world events, film people and places. They challenge the conventions and status quo, reconsider the history and transform lives with the help of the photos.

Zaryadye is a flagship nationwide park, the only place in Russia featured in the Time's list of World's 100 Greatest places.

Zaryadye is located in the historic city center and its name originates from the oldest district of Moscow with centuries-old history. The lab will occupy the information pavilion Dome. Pavilion's interior architecture replicates the central part of the Russian exhibition at the Venice Biennale of Architecture of 2012, which was awarded a special prize.

Participants

Thomas Dworzak, photographer

From his early years Thomas Dworzak wanted to become a photographer and after graduation from gymnasium he left Germany and traveled a lot. During 1993-1998 he lived in Tbilisi and filmed local conflicts in Caucasus, everyday life and culture of local people. Black and white photos of that time together with the excerpts from the classical Russian literature (Alexander Pushkin, Mikhail Lermontov, and Leo Tolstoy) composed a book entitled Caucasus (2010). In 1999 Dworzak documented crisis in Kosovo and starting from 2000 he reported on the war in Chechnya. During his stay in Afghanistan, he discovered studio portraits of Taliban members and used them in his book Taliban published in 2002. In 2006 he produced M*A*S*H* IRAQ, a book composed of screenshots from the 1970s American series of the same name and of his own shots made during the American campaign in Iraq in 2005. He also covered the Hurricane Katrina, revolutions in the post-soviet countries, Arab Spring and Sochi Olympic Games. In 2000 Thomas became a Magnum nominee and in 2004 a full member. He currently lives and works in Paris.

https://www.magnumphotos.com/photographer/thomas-dworzak/

Alex Majoli, photographer

At the age of 15, Alex joined F45 Studio in Ravenna and worked closely with Daniele Casadio. During his training at the Art Institute in Ravenna, he worked for Grazia Neri agency and went to Yugoslavia to cover the local conflict. In 1991 he successfully graduated from the Art Institute and three years later produced a photo series dedicated to the closing of asylum on the island Leros. The project later was transformed in his first book Leros. After he became a full Magnum member in 2001 Majoli covered the fall of Taliban regime and two years later - American military invasion to Iraq. Together with Dworzak and other colleagues he took part in the production of the successful show and installation Off Broadway (New York, 2004). Subsequently, he worked on the project about social transformations in Marseille for the French Ministry of Culture. Alex Majoli was a participant of Magnum Live Lab in Shenzhen (2017). He currently lives and works in New York.

www.magnumphotos.com/photographer/alex-majoli/

Newsha Tavakolian, photographer

Newsha began her professional photographic practice for Iranian media when she was 16. She was the youngest among professionals to cover the student uprising in Iran in 1999. A year later she joined Polaris Images in New York. In 2002 she covered the war in Iraq and subsequently reported on many other regional conflicts and natural disasters in Lebanon, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Yemen. In 2009 she worked during the Presidential elections in Iran that ended up with chaos and turmoil. She was forced to halt her practice and switch to the projects in between the social documentary photography and art. Her work was displayed at the international exhibitions that took place at Victoria and Albert Museum, British Museum, and LACMA. Newsha became Magnum nominee in 2015. She currently lives and works in Tehran.

https://www.magnumphotos.com/photographer/newsha-tavakolian/

https://www.newshatavakolian.com/

