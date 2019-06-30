Log in
ANRPC Association of Natural Rubber Producing : Releases Natural Rubber Trends & Statistics, April 2019

06/30/2019 | 12:48pm EDT
The Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries (ANRPC) is happy to release the Natural Rubber Trends & Statistics, April 2019.

From Secretary-General's Desk

The total volume of natural rubber (NR) produced in the world amounted to 3.954 million tonnes during the first four months of 2019. It fell 5.1% from 4.165 million tonnes recorded during the same period in previous year. The world consumption of NR have improved during this reference period. It grew 1.0%, year-to-year, from 4.544 million tonnes to 4.591 million tonnes.

The sentiment in physical NR prices remain strong with the exports curtailment under Agreed Exports Tonnage Scheme (AETS) and seasonal shortages of raw material during wintering season. This has further strengthened the physical NR prices across the key markets. Moreover, the NR prices were also supported by the possibility of an interest rate cut this year signalled by the US Federal Reserve.

The analysis and data given in this publication could help to closely understand the prevailing situation in the market and the emerging scenario. ANRPC owes a debt of gratitude to its statistical correspondents in the member countries and the esteemed users of this publication.

Dr. Nguyen Ngoc Bich
Secretary-General

Disclaimer

ANRPC - Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries published this content on 30 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2019 16:47:02 UTC
