ANVOL™ Nitrogen Stabilizer with DUROMIDE™ Technology is Now Available

Koch Agronomic Services (Koch) announced today that DUROMIDE™, its next-generation active ingredient, has received federal registration from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). The Koch-developed and patented DUROMIDE technology is only found in ANVOL™ nitrogen stabilizer, which is now available for purchase in the U.S.

ANVOL stabilizer features dual active ingredients including DUROMIDE and NBPT. DUROMIDE was designed to extend the protection of nitrogen currently offered by NBPT. With optimal amounts of two active ingredients working in tandem, ANVOL gets to work faster and provides a longer duration of protection from nitrogen loss through volatilization. This helps growers maximize nitrogen availability in their fields providing a higher return on investment while minimizing environmental impact.

With its intelligent design, DUROMIDE has proven to deliver protection in a wide range of soil environments. The added longevity that only DUROMIDE provides increases the opportunity for nitrogen to be moved into the soil and not lost to the environment through volatilization.

“ANVOL offers the longest-available protection against volatilization losses. This extra window of time can make a tremendous difference to growers who don’t experience adequate rainfall or aren’t able to mechanically incorporate their fertilizer after application,” says Dr. Greg Schwab, director of agronomy for Koch. “We’re excited ANVOL will be available to help growers throughout the U.S. maintain their yield potential.”

Research Proves Efficacy of ANVOL

When the nitrogen contained in urea and UAN is left unprotected, it can escape the soil through ammonia volatilization. In a Louisiana State University trial, ANVOL reduced cumulative ammonia loss to 12 percent compared to losses of more than 30 percent with untreated urea.1 Additionally, in recent studies across eight site years3 conducted between 2016 and 2018, urea treated with ANVOL increased corn yield by an average of 31 bu/acre compared to untreated urea.2

Along with the stability, consistent performance and longevity ANVOL provides, its high active ingredient concentration enables a low application rate. This results in more efficient coating operations, a drier blend and overall reduced labor demands.

The underlying data was provided by 1Louisiana State University and 2Virginia Tech, University of Kentucky, University of Tennessee, University of Illinois and Pike Ag, LLC under a Research Trial Financial Support Agreement with Koch Agronomic Services, LLC and neither these institutions, nor the individual researchers referenced, endorse or recommend any product or service. 3Based on sites responsive to nitrogen fertilizer and where losses to volatilization were a significant factor.

