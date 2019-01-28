Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ANVOL™ Nitrogen Stabilizer with DUROMIDE™ Technology is Now Available

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 02:01pm EST

Koch Agronomic Services (Koch) announced today that DUROMIDE™, its next-generation active ingredient, has received federal registration from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). The Koch-developed and patented DUROMIDE technology is only found in ANVOL™ nitrogen stabilizer, which is now available for purchase in the U.S.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005626/en/

ANVOL stabilizer features dual active ingredients including DUROMIDE and NBPT. DUROMIDE was designed to extend the protection of nitrogen currently offered by NBPT. With optimal amounts of two active ingredients working in tandem, ANVOL gets to work faster and provides a longer duration of protection from nitrogen loss through volatilization. This helps growers maximize nitrogen availability in their fields providing a higher return on investment while minimizing environmental impact.

With its intelligent design, DUROMIDE has proven to deliver protection in a wide range of soil environments. The added longevity that only DUROMIDE provides increases the opportunity for nitrogen to be moved into the soil and not lost to the environment through volatilization.

“ANVOL offers the longest-available protection against volatilization losses. This extra window of time can make a tremendous difference to growers who don’t experience adequate rainfall or aren’t able to mechanically incorporate their fertilizer after application,” says Dr. Greg Schwab, director of agronomy for Koch. “We’re excited ANVOL will be available to help growers throughout the U.S. maintain their yield potential.”

Research Proves Efficacy of ANVOL

When the nitrogen contained in urea and UAN is left unprotected, it can escape the soil through ammonia volatilization. In a Louisiana State University trial, ANVOL reduced cumulative ammonia loss to 12 percent compared to losses of more than 30 percent with untreated urea.1 Additionally, in recent studies across eight site years3 conducted between 2016 and 2018, urea treated with ANVOL increased corn yield by an average of 31 bu/acre compared to untreated urea.2

Along with the stability, consistent performance and longevity ANVOL provides, its high active ingredient concentration enables a low application rate. This results in more efficient coating operations, a drier blend and overall reduced labor demands.

To learn more about ANVOL nitrogen stabilizer, contact your Koch sales representative or visit ANVOL.com.

The underlying data was provided by 1Louisiana State University and 2Virginia Tech, University of Kentucky, University of Tennessee, University of Illinois and Pike Ag, LLC under a Research Trial Financial Support Agreement with Koch Agronomic Services, LLC and neither these institutions, nor the individual researchers referenced, endorse or recommend any product or service. 3Based on sites responsive to nitrogen fertilizer and where losses to volatilization were a significant factor.

ANVOL™, DUROMIDE™, and the ANVOL logo are trademarks of Koch Agronomic Services, LLC. Koch and the Koch logo are trademarks of Koch Industries, Inc. © 2019 Koch Agronomic Services, LLC.

Koch Agronomic Services

Koch Agronomic Services, LLC and its affiliates produce and market a proven and expanding global portfolio of plant performance technologies for agriculture producers and turf and ornamental professionals. With a commitment to creating real, sustainable, long-term value for customers and society, Koch Agronomic Services, LLC focuses on developing customer-driven solutions to maximize plant performance and minimize environmental impact. Koch Agronomic Services, LLC is a subsidiary of Koch Ag & Energy Solutions, LLC. www.kochagronomicservices.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:11pAPPLE : Plans Subscription Service for Games -- Cheddar
DJ
02:10pBenchmark Botanics Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of Agriculture Industry Expert
NE
02:05pLarge Truck Crash Deaths Continue Alarming Increase in U.S.; Road Safe America Calls Again For Mandating Speed Limiters
GL
02:04pCERIDIAN HCM : Dayforce Talent Management Wins a Gold Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology...
PU
02:04pOMAN OIL MARKETING : First mobile service station to open on Batinah Expressway soon
AQ
02:04pS&P GLOBAL : Cord-cutting trend expected to nearly double broadband-only homes in U.S. over the next five years
PR
02:04pThe Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of YOGA, YRCW, SOGO and ATVI
GL
02:03pADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND : Buhari challenges African leaders on oil, gas infrastructure development
AQ
02:03pDATA PRIVACY : Sterling Bank tasks users on Apps policies
AQ
02:03pUNION BANK NIG : introduces TechVentures to support tech-based businesses
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Nvidia cuts Q4 revenue estimate on weak China demand; shares sink
2World stocks slide on China worries, rising supply hits oil
3CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar fourth quarter profit misses estimate badly, shares slide
4BHP GROUP PLC : New dam disaster puts Vale CEO, deals and dividends under scrutiny
5VALE : VALE : Faces Spiralling Losses After Brazil Dam Collapse

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.