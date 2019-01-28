ANVOL™ Nitrogen Stabilizer with DUROMIDE™ Technology is Now Available

Koch
Agronomic Services (Koch) announced today that DUROMIDE™, its
next-generation active ingredient, has received federal registration
from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). The Koch-developed and
patented DUROMIDE technology is only found in ANVOL™ nitrogen
stabilizer, which is now available for purchase in the U.S.
ANVOL stabilizer features dual active ingredients including DUROMIDE and
NBPT. DUROMIDE was designed to extend the protection of nitrogen
currently offered by NBPT. With optimal amounts of two active
ingredients working in tandem, ANVOL gets to work faster and provides a
longer duration of protection from nitrogen loss through volatilization.
This helps growers maximize nitrogen availability in their fields
providing a higher return on investment while minimizing environmental
impact.
With its intelligent design, DUROMIDE has proven to deliver protection
in a wide range of soil environments. The added longevity that only
DUROMIDE provides increases the opportunity for nitrogen to be moved
into the soil and not lost to the environment through volatilization.
“ANVOL offers the longest-available protection against volatilization
losses. This extra window of time can make a tremendous difference to
growers who don’t experience adequate rainfall or aren’t able to
mechanically incorporate their fertilizer after application,” says Dr.
Greg Schwab, director of agronomy for Koch. “We’re excited ANVOL will be
available to help growers throughout the U.S. maintain their yield
potential.”
Research Proves Efficacy of ANVOL
When the nitrogen contained in urea and UAN is left unprotected, it can
escape the soil through ammonia volatilization. In a Louisiana State
University trial, ANVOL reduced cumulative ammonia loss to 12 percent
compared to losses of more than 30 percent with untreated urea.1
Additionally, in recent studies across eight site years3
conducted between 2016 and 2018, urea treated with ANVOL increased corn
yield by an average of 31 bu/acre compared to untreated urea.2
Along with the stability, consistent performance and longevity ANVOL
provides, its high active ingredient concentration enables a low
application rate. This results in more efficient coating operations, a
drier blend and overall reduced labor demands.
To learn more about ANVOL nitrogen stabilizer, contact your Koch sales
representative or visit ANVOL.com.
The underlying data was provided by 1Louisiana
State University and 2Virginia Tech, University
of Kentucky, University of Tennessee, University of Illinois and Pike
Ag, LLC under a Research Trial Financial Support Agreement with Koch
Agronomic Services, LLC and neither these institutions, nor the
individual researchers referenced, endorse or recommend any product or
service. 3Based on sites responsive to nitrogen
fertilizer and where losses to volatilization were a significant factor.
ANVOL™, DUROMIDE™, and the ANVOL logo are trademarks of Koch
Agronomic Services, LLC. Koch and the Koch logo are trademarks of Koch
Industries, Inc. © 2019 Koch Agronomic Services, LLC.
Koch Agronomic Services
Koch Agronomic Services, LLC and its affiliates produce and market a
proven and expanding global portfolio of plant performance technologies
for agriculture producers and turf and ornamental professionals. With a
commitment to creating real, sustainable, long-term value for customers
and society, Koch Agronomic Services, LLC focuses on developing
customer-driven solutions to maximize plant performance and minimize
environmental impact. Koch Agronomic Services, LLC is a subsidiary of
Koch Ag & Energy Solutions, LLC. www.kochagronomicservices.com.
