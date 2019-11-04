AODocs : Recognized in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms

AODocs, the only business process platform tightly integrated with Google Drive, announced today that it has been recognized in the Gartner, Inc. 2019 Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms research report. Gartner analysts evaluated 18 platforms in the report, and AODocs is a new entrant.

AODocs believes it is continuing to build on this recognition with major product enhancements due in 2020 as well as recent key hires of both industry and product experts.

“AODocs started as a niche solution built on Google Drive, but now we’re a topic of discussion in the same conversations as the market leaders,” said AODocs CEO, Stéphane Donzé. “This is due to the combination of our innovative and disruptive approach with our unique ability to directly leverage Google's platform. We’re thrilled to be recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant.”

“To us, inclusion in the 2019 Magic Quadrant feels like a coming of age for AODocs and for SaaS content services in general,” adds Dave Jones, VP of Marketing at AODocs. “As someone who has worked in this space for many years, it is fantastic to see the evolution of a new breed of innovative, disruptive cloud-first players who, in my opinion, can form the future of the industry.”

Leading global brands trust AODocs’ innovative, true SaaS content services platform with their sensitive data and business-critical processes, including Google, Whirlpool, the World Wildlife Federation, and the UK Cabinet Office.

Download a complimentary copy of the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Content Service Platforms research report here - https://info.aodocs.com/gartner_mq_2019.

About AODocs

AODocs is the only business process platform tightly integrated with Google Drive’s collaborative, user experience-focused platform, allowing organizations in all industries to easily implement their business-critical processes, control their documents, and meet compliance requirements without burdening users. Headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in San Francisco, Paris, and Milan, AODocs was founded in 2012 by software veterans with decades of experience at organizations including Exalead, Actelion, and Logica. Built to automate business workflows in full compliance with various regulations, AODocs’ patented content services platform is a Google Recommended Partner Solution for G Suite. For more information, visit AODocs.com or follow @AODocs.

