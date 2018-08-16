AOIA Chooses CareCloud As Exclusive Partner to Deliver Modern Cloud Technology to Osteopathic Physicians Nationwide

The
American Osteopathic Information Association (AOIA) has selected CareCloud
as its exclusive preferred provider of practice management, revenue
cycle management, electronic health record (EHR) and patient experience
management technology. The AOIA chose CareCloud as part of its focus on
helping physicians advance patient care through health information
technology. The AOIA will offer CareCloud’s full suite of technology
solutions to American Osteopathic Association (AOA) physician members
seeking cloud technology for their practices.
Lisa J. Learn, D.O., a plastic
surgeon based in Ft. Lauderdale, began using the company’s EHR in
2014. Speaking about her experience, Dr. Learn said, “After looking at
many EHRs, I chose CareCloud because I found it the easiest to use. I’ve
kept using it because underneath the beautiful design are tools that
make workflow and patient care easier for me and my staff.”
The AOIA selected CareCloud as its exclusive preferred technology
partner after conducting a comprehensive evaluation of practice
management, revenue cycle management, EHR and patient experience
management point solutions. CareCloud was selected as the preferred
partner for each technology solution category. CareCloud’s cloud-based
enterprise infrastructure was built specifically to support the complex
and disparate needs of multiple practices, specialties and locations. In
addition to workflow management, AOA members will be able to use the
platform’s sophisticated data tracking analytics to generate the
customizable reports and dashboards that are essential to optimizing
health and value for patients and maximizing revenue.
“With the business of medicine becoming increasingly complex, our
physicians need to have technology that is capable of handling any data,
analytics and workflow situation they encounter in daily practice – not
only to support regulatory and reimbursement requirements, but to
deliver a quality patient experience,” said Matthew J. Kremke, vice
president of business development at the American Osteopathic
Information Association. “CareCloud’s platform brings advanced
enterprise cloud technology into the physician’s office in a way that is
easy to use and seamlessly integrates with other technology.”
Beginning immediately, AOA physicians that choose to switch their
existing systems to CareCloud will benefit from preferred pricing on the
company’s full suite of technology solutions. AOA physicians may
purchase an integrated “all in one” solution or purchase products
individually based on their current needs. These solutions include
CareCloud Central for practice management, CareCloud Concierge for
revenue cycle management, Breeze for patient experience management and
CareCloud Charts for EHR and clinical care management. As part of this
collaboration with the AOA, CareCloud will soon make available a
tailored musculoskeletal template for those AOA members who practice
osteopathic manipulative treatment (OMT).
“Just as D.O.’s first consider the person within the patient, we first
consider the person using our technology when we design our products,”
said CareCloud CEO Ken Comée. “By putting the best of what cloud
technology has to offer into the hands of AOA physicians and their
staff, we are supporting the growth of their practices while also
helping groups to provide an excellent patient experience.”
Those interested in learning more about CareCloud’s offerings for AOA
members may visit carecloud.com/aoa/, message us at hello@carecloud.com
or call 877.342.7517.
