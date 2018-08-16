AOIA Chooses CareCloud As Exclusive Partner to Deliver Modern Cloud Technology to Osteopathic Physicians Nationwide

The American Osteopathic Information Association (AOIA) has selected CareCloud as its exclusive preferred provider of practice management, revenue cycle management, electronic health record (EHR) and patient experience management technology. The AOIA chose CareCloud as part of its focus on helping physicians advance patient care through health information technology. The AOIA will offer CareCloud’s full suite of technology solutions to American Osteopathic Association (AOA) physician members seeking cloud technology for their practices.

Lisa J. Learn, D.O., a plastic surgeon based in Ft. Lauderdale, began using the company’s EHR in 2014. Speaking about her experience, Dr. Learn said, “After looking at many EHRs, I chose CareCloud because I found it the easiest to use. I’ve kept using it because underneath the beautiful design are tools that make workflow and patient care easier for me and my staff.”

The AOIA selected CareCloud as its exclusive preferred technology partner after conducting a comprehensive evaluation of practice management, revenue cycle management, EHR and patient experience management point solutions. CareCloud was selected as the preferred partner for each technology solution category. CareCloud’s cloud-based enterprise infrastructure was built specifically to support the complex and disparate needs of multiple practices, specialties and locations. In addition to workflow management, AOA members will be able to use the platform’s sophisticated data tracking analytics to generate the customizable reports and dashboards that are essential to optimizing health and value for patients and maximizing revenue.

“With the business of medicine becoming increasingly complex, our physicians need to have technology that is capable of handling any data, analytics and workflow situation they encounter in daily practice – not only to support regulatory and reimbursement requirements, but to deliver a quality patient experience,” said Matthew J. Kremke, vice president of business development at the American Osteopathic Information Association. “CareCloud’s platform brings advanced enterprise cloud technology into the physician’s office in a way that is easy to use and seamlessly integrates with other technology.”

Beginning immediately, AOA physicians that choose to switch their existing systems to CareCloud will benefit from preferred pricing on the company’s full suite of technology solutions. AOA physicians may purchase an integrated “all in one” solution or purchase products individually based on their current needs. These solutions include CareCloud Central for practice management, CareCloud Concierge for revenue cycle management, Breeze for patient experience management and CareCloud Charts for EHR and clinical care management. As part of this collaboration with the AOA, CareCloud will soon make available a tailored musculoskeletal template for those AOA members who practice osteopathic manipulative treatment (OMT).

“Just as D.O.’s first consider the person within the patient, we first consider the person using our technology when we design our products,” said CareCloud CEO Ken Comée. “By putting the best of what cloud technology has to offer into the hands of AOA physicians and their staff, we are supporting the growth of their practices while also helping groups to provide an excellent patient experience.”

Those interested in learning more about CareCloud’s offerings for AOA members may visit carecloud.com/aoa/, message us at hello@carecloud.com or call 877.342.7517.

