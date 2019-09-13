Log in
APAC Resources : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

09/13/2019 | 12:07am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

APAC RESOURCES LIMITED

*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1104)

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of APAC Resources Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 25 September 2019 at which the Board will, among other matters, approve the audited consolidated annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 30 June 2019 and consider the payment of a final dividend, if any.

By Order of the Board

APAC Resources Limited

Lau Tung Ni

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 13 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors

Mr. Brett Robert Smith (Deputy Chairman) and Mr. Andrew Ferguson (Chief Executive Officer)

Non-Executive Directors

Mr. Arthur George Dew (Chairman) (Mr. Wong Tai Chun, Mark as his alternate), Mr. Lee Seng Hui and Mr. So Kwok Hoo

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Dr. Wong Wing Kuen, Albert, Mr. Chang Chu Fai, Johnson Francis, Mr. Robert Moyse Willcocks and Mr. Wang Hongqian

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

APAC Resources Limited published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 04:06:10 UTC
