Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

APEC Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation : As the Pandemic Pushes More Consumers Online, Small Businesses Need to Go Online

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 11:51pm EDT

The impact of COVID-19 containment measures has brought more consumers online and subsequently urged firms, especially small businesses, to go digital, according to the latest policy brief by the APEC Policy Support Unit and The Asia Foundation.

The report, 'Supporting MSMEs' Digitalization Amid COVID-19,'recommends policymakers around the region to prioritize facilitation measures to make it easier for small businesses to operate online considering that the window between business survival and closure is narrowing amid the pandemic.

'To remain competitive, small businesses have to adapt quickly to the new realities of the market,' said Dr Denis Hew, Director of the APEC Policy Support Unit. 'There is little to no choice at all for them but to go digital, especially considering that containment measures will likely persist for some time or need to be re-introduced.'

The role of small businesses is extremely significant in the APEC region. These firms contribute between 40 to 60 percent to the gross domestic product (GDP) in most economies and employ around 60 percent of all workers across the 21 members. There are nearly 150 million businesses considered to be small businesses in the region.

The report finds that promoting the adoption of digital tools and solutions will help small businesses tap new revenue streams, reduce costs and eliminate pain points during the COVID-19 crisis, particularly around managing transactions at a distance, delivering goods efficiently and engaging with consumers.

Despite the benefits, it is crucial to recognize that digital solutions are not a panacea and have their own set of challenges, including cybersecurity and data privacy concerns, exposure to digital fraud, misinformation and digital divide and infrastructure issues.

'Governments across APEC are providing relief measures for small businesses including payment deadline delays, rate cuts, income tax exemptions, wage subsidies, soft loans and refinancing,' explained APEC Policy Support Unit Analyst, Andre Wirjo, who co-authored the policy brief. 'Policymakers should proactively adopt a two-pronged approach for allowing small businesses to reap the benefits while overcoming the challenges of going digital.'

The report highlights policy recommendations that policymakers can consider in their effort to accelerate benefits for small businesses in going digital, particularly those in the food and beverages sector as well as retail and wholesale sector. The recommendations include:

  • Focusing on overcoming digital divide and onboarding.
  • Promoting lower data costs.
  • Promoteing digital literacy.
  • Supporting access to mobile money and fintech.
  • Enhancing trust in digital solutions.
  • Addressing competition issues.
  • Promoting regional cooperation and public-private partnerships.

Moreover, as the COVID-19 situation evolves, the report suggests APEC policymakers consider expanding their support to other sectors such as the tourism and hospitality sectors.

For more information on the 'Supporting MSMEs' Digitalization Amid COVID-19' Policy Brief by APEC Policy Support Unit and The Asia Foundation, visit this page.

# # #

For further details, please contact:

Masyitha Baziad +65 9751 2146 at [email protected]
Michael Chapnick +65 9647 4847 at [email protected]

More on APEC meetings, events, projects and publications can be found on www.apec.org. You can also follow APEC on Twitterand join us on Facebook, LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

APEC - Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 03:50:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:21aReliance, Wipro lift Indian shares as vaccine hopes boost optimism
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aBOJ keeps policy steady, sticks to cautious recovery view
RE
07/14Oil climbs after sharp drop in U.S. crude stocks; OPEC committee meeting in focus
RE
07/14APEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : As the Pandemic Pushes More Consumers Online, Small Businesses Need to Go Online
PU
07/14NTN : Practice Guide and Music Score of “Rotating Symphony” Released on NTN's Website
PU
07/14AI AUSTRALIAN INDUSTRY : Elimination strategy would tank the economy
PU
07/14WRAPUP 1-Organiser of HK pro-democracy primaries steps down amid Beijing pressure
RE
07/14BOJ keeps policy steady, sticks to cautious recovery view
RE
07/14As Britain bans Huawei, U.S. pressure mounts on Europe to follow suit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAIDU, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to soon end audit deal underpinning Chinese listings in U.S. -of..
2Hedge fund manager Singh calls Trump's handling of coronavirus 'an incredible gift'
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : UK to purge Huawei from 5G by end of 2027, siding with Trump over China
4COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK AG : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
5ANTOFAGASTA PLC : Copper retreats from 2-year high as U.S.-China tension flares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group