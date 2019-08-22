Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

APEC Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation : Chemical Dialogue Strengthens Trade through Cooperation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 12:03pm EDT

The top Asia-Pacific forum for the chemical industry - the world's fifth largest manufacturing sector - is strengthening cooperation on regulatory affairs, in order to facilitate trade, create more jobs, and promote sustainable development.

'The chemical industry is central to many sectors of our economies, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region,' saidKent Shigetomi, Co-Chair of the APEC Chemical Dialogue, which is spearheading efforts to improve regulatory cooperation.'It is critical that government and industry cooperate with one another on key trade and regulatory policy issues, and the APEC Chemical Dialogue is at the heart of this cooperation.'

This year's 22nd APEC Chemical Dialogue is convening at the 3rd APEC Senior Officials' Meetingsin Puerto Varas, Chile, the industry's key stakeholders, from industry to government and environment experts. Together they are stepping up efforts to promote high standards of protection for human health, safety, and the environment, and to prevent barriers to trade.

A global juggernaut that contributed in 2017 USD 5.7 trillion in global GDP - equivalent to 7 percent of the world's total - the chemical industry is particularly critical in the Asia-Pacific region, where it supports 83 million jobs, according to the American Chemistry Council.

Over two-thirds of APEC chemical trade is intra-regional, with reported exports valued at USD 2.9 trillion and reported imports valued at USD 3 trillion from 2011 to 2015.

'Chemistry supports innovative products and technologies that drive the global economy and help people live longer and healthier,' saidEd Brzytwa, Director of International Trade of the American Chemistry Council.'Prioritizing regulatory cooperation, adopting good regulatory practices, and aligning customs practices for chemicals will foster even more job creation and positive impact on sustainable development.'

As Latin America faces rapid growth in the production and trade of chemicals, the dialogue is focusing this year on regulatory cooperation in this important region, with experts from the region to share their experiences.

'Increasing regulatory cooperation, fostering innovation, and preventing barriers to trade can expand APEC's engagement with global markets. Continued engagement will pay dividends for APEC member economies for years to come,' said Dr. Rebecca Sta Maria, Executive Director of the APEC Secretariat. 'Let's work together to create ambitious outcomes in APEC that will deliver more shared prosperity across the region.'

To learn more, download this fact sheet.

# # #

For further details, please contact:

Dini Sari Djalal +65 9137 3886 at dsd@apec.org
Michael Chapnick +65 9647 4847 at mc@apec.org

More on APEC meetings, events, projects and publications can be found on www.apec.org. You can also follow APEC on Twitterand join us on Facebook, LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

APEC - Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 16:02:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:34pGlobal stocks retreat as investors eye Fed's Jackson Hole meet
RE
12:29pTrump talks up economy, talks down Fed amid mixed data
RE
12:28pNATIONAL ENERGY BOARD GOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Statistics - Canadian Crude Oil Exports by Rail – June 2019
PU
12:23pROBERT MENENDEZ : Menendez, Rep. Soto Lead Bicameral Letter Requesting HUD to Immediately Publish Disaster Recovery Funds Disbursement Requirements for Puerto Rico and U.S.VI
PU
12:23pLATHAM & WATKINS LLP : Advises Pembina Pipeline Corp. in US$4.35B Acquisition
PU
12:20pEXCLUSIVE : Boeing, grappling with uneven 737 supply chain, targets 52/month in February - sources
RE
12:17pU.S. Government Bonds Send Warning About Slowing Growth
DJ
12:12pCorrection to Apparel Companies Fear Tariffs
DJ
12:11pChina blames Canada for difficulties in relationship, demands Huawei exec be freed
RE
12:10pPompeo tells Trudeau that U.S. officials are focusing on release of two Canadians in China
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : shares fall despite 79% first half earnings jump
2Trump attacks Ford Motor for not backing fuel economy rollback
3E-cigarette firms probed over health concerns by U.S. House panel
4GSK's long acting HIV injection gets boost from study
5LONDON COFFEE : LONDON COFFEE : How Brazil and Vietnam are tightening their grip on the world's coffee

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group