APEC Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation : Connecting People and Building the Future at 3rd APEC Senior Officials' Meetings

Media registration is open for the 3rd APEC Senior Officials Meetings, or SOM3, and High-Level Policy Dialogues on Health and Food Security, to take place from 15-30 August in Puerto Varas, Chile - host economy for APEC 2019.

Policy-makers from 21 economies of the Pacific Rim region will convene to advance policy initiatives and reforms that address a range of key issues, from healthy ageing to food security and the digital economy.

Anchoring the dozens of fora are this year's people-centered priorities, which seek to promote a digital society and sustainable growth, advance the role of women and small and medium-sized enterprises in the economy, and deepen regional economic integration, or Integration 4.0.

'Chile is keeping APEC's focus on the key areas for the success of the forum: the spirited, innovative, and resilient people that make up our communities. By ensuring that policies are inclusive, comprehensive and sustainable, we will build a strong future,' said Mathias Francke, Chair of APEC Senior Officials for 2019.

The 2.9 billion people living in the APEC region represent 40 per cent of the world's population and produce 60 per cent of global GDP.

'Whether enabling millions to rise out of poverty through greater trade or helping businesses to thrive by streamlining regulations, APEC's achievements are far-reaching,' said Dr. Rebecca Fatima Sta Maria, Executive Director of the APEC Secretariat. 'When we make headway in overcoming challenges, the impact has global significance.'

More than 100 events are scheduled to take place in the picturesque lakeside town, including the 9th APEC High-Level Meeting on Health and the Economy on 20 - 21 August and the 5th Ministerial Meetings for Food Security on 23 - 24 August.

SOM3 will address a multitude of topics, including regulatory challenges facing cross-border e-commerce, services trade, marine debris, anti-bribery initiatives, supply chain connectivity, and consumer protection in the digital economy.

Winners of the 2019 APEC Science Prize for Innovation, Research, and Education, or ASPIRE Prize, will also be announced by the APEC Policy Partnership on Science, Technology, and Innovation.

Media events:

Date/Time Media event 20-21 August 2019 APEC High-Level Meeting on Health and the Economy 23-24 August 2019 5th Ministerial Meeting on Food Security 26 August 2019 / 19:00 pm ASPIRE 2019 Prize Ceremony 29-30 August 2019 APEC Senior Officials' Meeting

All media representatives wishing to cover SOM3 can register in this link: https://registration-som3.apecchile2019.cl/press/form if you have any problem please send an email to Aileen Cárcamo at media@apecchile2019.cl. Please use the email subject: 'MEDIA REGISTRATION APEC CHILE 2019 - SOM3'.

Please provide the following information:

Full name Position ID/passport number Email Mobile phone number Name of media organization Letter from the media organization addressed to the Press Office of the APEC Chile 2019, including its list of journalists to cover the event . An appropriate photograph (kindly have the face look directly at the camera)

The deadline for media registration is 13 August 2019. Further information on venue location will be provided following accreditation.

All media representatives must be accredited and wear their identification badge to gain access to the meeting venue, facilities, and specified events open to media. Media representatives with an accreditation badge or printed APEC Accreditation Confirmation Letter may use a free shuttle service between the meeting venues and designated hotels.

# # #

For further details, please contact:

Dini Sari Djalal +65 9137 3886 at dsd@apec.org

Michael Chapnick +65 9647 4847 at mc@apec.org

More on APEC meetings, events, projects and publications can be found on www.apec.org. You can also follow APEC on Twitterand join us on Facebook, LinkedIn.