Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

APEC Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation : Inclusive Growth is Top of APEC's Agenda

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 10:20pm EST

Media registration is open for the APEC Concluding Senior Officials' Meeting to take place on 7 December 2019 at the APEC Secretariatin Singapore.

Senior officials will determine the best way forward for the remaining decision points for 2019 and mark the initiatives spurred by the year's people-centered prioritiesset by host economy Chile. The priorities are advancing regional economic integration; sustainable growth; empowering women and small and medium-size enterprises; and fostering a digital society.

APEC's 21 member economies account for 40 per cent of the world's population and 60 per cent of global GDP.

A much-anticipated output is the launch of a report on structural reform and the digital economy by the APEC Economic Committee.

Following the event will be the Informal APEC Senior Officials' Meeting, which marks the transition to APEC's next host economy Malaysia. The presentation of APEC Malaysia's policy priorities to senior officials will commence on 9 December in Langkawi, Malaysia.

All media representatives wishing to cover the APEC Concluding Senior Officials' Meeting can register via this link. The deadline for media registration is 3 December 2019.

All media representatives must be accredited and wear their identification badge to gain access to the meeting venue, facilities, and specified events open to media. For further inquiries, please contact Dini Sari Djalal at dsd@apec.org.

# # #

For further details, please contact:

Dini Sari Djalal +65 9137 3886 at dsd@apec.org
Michael Chapnick +65 9647 4847 at mc@apec.org

More on APEC meetings, events, projects and publications can be found on www.apec.org. You can also follow APEC on Twitterand join us on Facebook, LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

APEC - Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 03:19:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:36pINDONESIA LIKELY TO RECORD TRADE DEFICIT IN OCTOBER : Reauters poll
RE
11:36pViews shift sharply on whether BOJ's next move will be easing or tapering
RE
11:32pOil slips as U.S.-China trade deal hopes dwindle
RE
11:32pL'Oreal, Nestle score big at Alibaba's Singles' Day shopping fest
RE
11:31pOil slips as U.S.-China trade deal hopes dwindle
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:13pRegulators begin probe into Google-Ascension cloud computing deal - WSJ
RE
11:08pSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most slip on trade uncertainty, new tariff threat
RE
11:01pAsian shares slide on trade disappointment, HK unrest
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : to build first European plant in Berlin, Musk says
3XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : Alibaba-backed EV startup XPeng says raises $400 million for growth
4Tesla to build first European plant in Berlin, Musk says
5YY INC. : YY Reports Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group