APEC Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation : Inclusive Growth is Top of APEC's Agenda

Media registration is open for the APEC Concluding Senior Officials' Meeting to take place on 7 December 2019 at the APEC Secretariatin Singapore.

Senior officials will determine the best way forward for the remaining decision points for 2019 and mark the initiatives spurred by the year's people-centered prioritiesset by host economy Chile. The priorities are advancing regional economic integration; sustainable growth; empowering women and small and medium-size enterprises; and fostering a digital society.

APEC's 21 member economies account for 40 per cent of the world's population and 60 per cent of global GDP.

A much-anticipated output is the launch of a report on structural reform and the digital economy by the APEC Economic Committee.

Following the event will be the Informal APEC Senior Officials' Meeting, which marks the transition to APEC's next host economy Malaysia. The presentation of APEC Malaysia's policy priorities to senior officials will commence on 9 December in Langkawi, Malaysia.

All media representatives wishing to cover the APEC Concluding Senior Officials' Meeting can register via this link. The deadline for media registration is 3 December 2019.

All media representatives must be accredited and wear their identification badge to gain access to the meeting venue, facilities, and specified events open to media. For further inquiries, please contact Dini Sari Djalal at dsd@apec.org.

