Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

APEC Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation : Ministers Ignite Mining Sustainability Amid Sector Rumblings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 06:52am CEST

Mining Ministers from APEC member economies are breaking ground on next generation growth for the industry and the millions that depend on it in the Asia-Pacific rocked by the disruptive landscape.

Meeting in Port Moresby amid heightened tariffs and technological change impacting the metals and minerals sector, Ministers engaged CEOs on emerging mining challenges and issued a statement detailing their plans for unlocking innovation-focused investment and development.

'Mining in the APEC region is facing market uncertainty fueled by increasing protectionism but also new and significant opportunities for enhancing sustainability and inclusion within the industry made possible by technology,' explained Papua New Guinea Mining Minister Johnson Tuke, Chair of the APEC Ministers Responsible for Mining Meeting.

'We are determined to enable transformative digital advances in metal and mineral production and trade with support from policy engineering and capacity building in APEC,' Minister Tuke continued. 'Ultimately we seek increased mining investment and innovation-driven growth that minimizes impacts on the environment and helps mining-dependent communities.'

The statement commits APEC economies to deepen their cooperation towards the adoption of regulatory and fiscal measures that facilitate investment in safer, more efficient mining equipment, services and business practices while encouraging greater small business and women's participation in supply chains.

It also boosts support for projects in APEC to strengthen mining design, financing and benefit-sharing through enhanced public-private data exchanges as well as mercury use reduction training, illegal mining activity prevention and mine closure governance-drawing upon APEC's 10 Mining Policy Principles agreed to by Mining Ministers in Perth.

Illustrating the value of this work, Papua New Guinea presented newly drafted domestic guidelines that will inform its regulations on mine closure during official technical consultations in APEC last week. The guidelines are based on a Memorandum of Understanding between APEC and the Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals and Sustainable Development.

'The innovative landscape is opening up a new world of possibilities for enhancing sustainability across the mining lifecycle,' noted Rodrigo Urquiza, Chair of the APEC Mining Task Force, which oversees APEC member initiatives within the sector.

'Minister-level backing in APEC is a big breakthrough for our implementation efforts. There is also strong support from the business community for our collaborative agenda,' added Urquiza, who is also Head of the International and Regulatory Affairs Unit at the Chilean Copper Commission. 'The primary task now is to build our momentum to ensure that mining development lives up to its potential,' he concluded.

View the APEC Ministers Responsible for Mining Meeting Statement

# # #

For further details, please contact:

David Hendrickson +65 9137 3886 at drh@apec.org
Michael Chapnick +65 9647 4847 at mc@apec.org

More on APEC meetings, events, projects and publications can be found on www.apec.org. You can also follow APEC on Twitterand join us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Disclaimer

APEC - Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 04:51:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:19aDollar rises against yen as U.S.-Mexico trade deal boosts sentiment
RE
07:18aTurkish lira weakens against dollar, minister warns on sanctions
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:03aTesla's U-turn puts it back at square one on cash
RE
06:56aBitmain Launches World Digital Mining Summit in Tbilisi, Georgia
BU
06:52aAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : Ministers Ignite Mining Sustainability Amid Sector Rumblings
PU
06:47aJACKIE WALORSKI : Walorski Statement on U.S.-Mexico Understanding on Trade
PU
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06:02aPRODUCTIVITY COMMISSION : Inequality - The long view, we've done better than we think
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BILIBILI INC - ADR : Bilibili Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S., Mexico reach NAFTA deal, turn up pressure on Canada
3TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk win dismissal of lawsuit over Model 3 production
4Asian markets cheer U.S.-Mexico trade deal
5Asian markets cheer U.S.-Mexico trade deal
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.