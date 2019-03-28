Log in
APEC Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation : Science Prize Seeks Innovators Working in Natural Laboratories

03/28/2019 | 10:36pm EDT

APEC is now accepting nominations for the 2019 APEC Science Prize for Innovation, Research and Education, or ASPIRE, which spotlights cross-border innovations led by scientists in the region aged 40 years and under. The winning entry will receive USD25000.

This year, the ASPIRE prize will promote innovative research that advances society through 'natural laboratories', which can include determining risks in infrastructure by observing weather patterns, and protecting communities through enhanced detection of tectonic activity.

'Natural laboratories create unique local conditions for scientific discovery and inform how societies can pioneer next generation innovations to promote sustainable growth, for example by understanding and protecting our oceans, optimizing the use of renewable energy sources, or monitoring global change from Antarctica,'said Andrés Couve, the Science Minister for Chile, APEC's host economy for 2019.

'We look forward to highlighting these areas as part of a strategy to strengthen science, technology and innovation as essential drivers of development.'

Each APEC economy may nominate one individual, who must be from the region and under 40 years of age. The impact of their work will be screened against scholarly publications and must involve collaboration with peers from other APEC economies.

'Looking at the world as a natural laboratory helps us make better decisions that benefit our collective future,' highlighted Dr. Fabiola Leon-Velarde Servetto, Chair of the APEC Policy Partnership for Science, Technology, and Innovation, which administers the annual ASPIRE Prize.

To be awarded in Chile in August 2019, the prize is co-sponsored by Wiley and Elsevier, renowned publishers of scholarly scientific knowledge.

'This year's ASPIRE Prize could not be more timely. Natural laboratories enable us to better understand the environment and make informed decisions about our planet's future. As a research publisher, advancing the impact of this important work on behalf of researchers is our reason for being. We are privileged to sponsor this prize and to engage with some of the world's brightest minds,' said Brian Napack, Wiley's CEO.

'Since embarking on this journey nine years ago to spotlight leading researchers, we have honored a range of scientists - including health innovators, green growth experts, and technology specialists. The ASPIRE Prize represents the limitless possibilities of scientific achievement and we continue to be challenged and energized each year as we see the work of these young scientists progress,' concluded YoungSuk 'Y.S.' Chi, Chairman of Elsevier.

###

For further details, or to arrange possible media interviews, please contact:

Dini Djalal +65 9137 3886 or dsd@apec.org
Michael Chapnick +65 9647 4847 or mc@apec.org

More on APEC meetings, events, projects and publications can be found on www.apec.org. You can also follow APEC on Twitter and join us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

APEC - Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 02:35:06 UTC
