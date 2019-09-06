APEC Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation : Small and Medium Enterprises Ministers Issue Joint Statement

Ministers in charge of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the APEC regionissued a statement following their meeting in Concepcion, Chile, on 5-6 September 2019.

The statement reflects the outcomes of the 2019 APEC SME Ministers Meeting chaired by Chile's Minister of Economy, Development and Tourism, Juan Andrés Fontaine. It addresses the following areas:

Digital Transformation for SMEs and Entrepreneurs

Fostering Financing for SMEs and Entrepreneurs

SMEs and Internationalization: a Better Way of Doing Business in a Globalized World

Readthe 2019 APEC SME Ministerial Statement:

'SME Financing and Digital Transformation in a Globalized Economy'

What's next:The APEC Women in the Economy Forum will be held later this month. APEC 's calendar of events can be viewed here.

