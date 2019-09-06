Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

APEC Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation : Small and Medium Enterprises Ministers Issue Joint Statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 12:07pm EDT

Ministers in charge of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the APEC regionissued a statement following their meeting in Concepcion, Chile, on 5-6 September 2019.

The statement reflects the outcomes of the 2019 APEC SME Ministers Meeting chaired by Chile's Minister of Economy, Development and Tourism, Juan Andrés Fontaine. It addresses the following areas:

  • Digital Transformation for SMEs and Entrepreneurs
  • Fostering Financing for SMEs and Entrepreneurs
  • SMEs and Internationalization: a Better Way of Doing Business in a Globalized World

Readthe 2019 APEC SME Ministerial Statement:

'SME Financing and Digital Transformation in a Globalized Economy'

What's next:The APEC Women in the Economy Forum will be held later this month. APEC 's calendar of events can be viewed here.

# # #

For further details, please contact:

Dini Sari Djalal (in Vina del Mar) +65 9137 3886 at dsd@apec.orgMichael Chapnick +65 9647 4847 at mc@apec.org

More on APEC meetings, events, projects and publications can be found on www.apec.org. You can also follow APEC on Twitterand join us on Facebook, LinkedIn.


Disclaimer

APEC - Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 16:06:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:15pOil falls as sluggish U.S. jobs growth adds to demand fears
RE
12:12pWall Street ticks higher after jobs data, Chinese stimulus plan
RE
12:09pOil falls as sluggish U.S. jobs growth adds to demand fears
RE
12:07pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND EUROPEAN INTEGRATI : FM receives incoming Russian ambassador Azimov
PU
12:07pAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : Small and Medium Enterprises Ministers Issue Joint Statement
PU
11:57aU.S. wants 'near term' results from new China trade talks - Kudlow
RE
11:57aMARQUARD & BAHLS : Transaction Completed – Marquard & Bahls Sells Its Stake in natGAS
PU
11:57aMARQUARD & BAHLS : sells United Bulk Terminals Davant Facility to Subsidiary of T. Parker Host
PU
11:56aKudlow says GM CEO may go to Ohio with Trump
RE
11:54aMinisters likely to clash over euro zone budget next week
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Huawei shows off 'most powerful' chipset as forges ahead with 5G smartphone plan
2GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : Italy Arrests Russian on U.S. Charges; Putin Says Move Could Hurt Relations -- WSJ
3NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : wins FDA's breakthrough tag for lung cancer hopeful
4Telenav says contract with GM intact after automaker signs Google deal
5IROBOT CORPORATION : NO PLACE LIKE HOME: Chinese firms stung by trade war build up domestic brands

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group