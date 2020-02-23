APEC Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation : Software Developers Invited to Join 2020 APEC App Challenge

Talented software developers and designers from all the 21 APEC member economies are invited to apply for the 2020 APEC App Challenge. The region-wide coding competition, supported by APEC, The Asia Foundation, and Google, will be held on 18-19 April in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, on the sidelines of the APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting.

In line with the priority area selected by Malaysia for APEC 2020, Inclusive Economic Participation through Digital Economy and Technology, the competition will require participants to build innovative mobile apps and platforms that empower the aging society and enrich their lives.

Participants will have just 24 hours in Kota Kinabalu in which to compete their products, after which they will pitch their ideas to a panel of judges. Winners will receive cash prizes and other exciting opportunities.

'The competition is designed to encourage new ideas and innovative thinking around an important challenge facing the Asia-Pacific region: how to allow for adoption of technology among aging populations to enable them to connect, create and contribute amid rapid economic and technological change,' said Hairil Yahri Yaacob, Chair of the 2020 APEC Senior Officials.

'The proportion of APEC's population that is aged 65 and above will increase from about 10 percent in 2017 to 25 percent by 2050,' explained John Karr, the Asia Foundation's senior director for technology. 'New technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotics are creating new jobs but at the same time making many others obsolete.'

As the 2020 host economy, Malaysia aims to promote and mainstream efforts across APEC fora to leverage technology and policies that benefit the region's growing senior community.

To join the APEC App Challenge, interested developers should submit an application form demonstrating their technical competence, entrepreneurial drive and communication abilities.

Teams of two individuals will be invited to join the competition, and travel and lodging expenses will be fully covered. Applicants should be citizens and current residents of APEC member economies.

For more information and to apply to join the challenge, visit the webpage: www.apec.org/App-Challenge.

