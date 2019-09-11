Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

APEC Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation : Steps Up Promotion of Cross-Border Privacy Rules

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 10:07pm EDT

APEC economies, data privacy regulators, and other stakeholders are exploring ways to bolster the Cross-Border Privacy Rules (CBPR)system. Endorsed by APEC leaders in 2011, the CBPR system establishes enforceable, binding commitments to safeguard consumers' personal information and foster growth of the digital economy.

Data protection is an increasingly important public policy issue, partly due the massive growth of the digital economy. Online retail activity continues to surge, growing more than 9 per cent in 2017. Every year, consumers across APEC's 21 economies purchase approximately USD 1 trillion in goods and services online - about half of global e-commerce.

The CBPR system enables companies to certify compliance with the commonly agreed rules - 50 specific program requirements - based on the APEC Privacy Framework. CBPR expansion already includes 8 APEC economies and three members have fully implemented the system with approved Accountability Agents. Economies appoint Accountability Agents to work closely with companies seeking certification and facilitate dispute resolutions with consumers.

At a recent workshop, CBPR stakeholders agree that greater participation, both from newly joined economies and accountability agents, enhances the program's value.

CBPR adherents attest that membership promotes public trust and strengthens a company's data management system. Certification requires a robust review by an independent third party of a company's internal processes and detailed mapping of a company's data, its use, and its users.

Stakeholders say that the CBPR helps firms prepare for a digital future and the public's increasing concerns about data privacy. 'Certification does not necessarily ensure compliance with the law. But it does ensure some due diligence as companies spend considerable resources on pursuing compliance,' said Jill Paterson, SeniorPolicy Advisor at Canada's Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

In the event of a data breach, this demonstration of efforts to protect data can help a company's standing with regulators. Though data breach is not specifically covered, the point was made during the workshop as an example of how certification can be helpful to demonstrate reasonableness in a company's compliance efforts.

'There is a very real practical benefit for companies (joining CBPR) as they undertake due diligence. In going through that process, they will catch problems and will be less likely to violate the law,' said Peder Magee, Senior Attorney in the Division of Privacy and Identity Protection at the United States Federal Trade Commission.

To broaden private sector uptake, some economies suggest streamlining both CBPR participation and certification for domestic data privacy systems. Additionally, at least one economy already reduces CBPR application fees for MSMEs to encourage participation.

As the CBPR should reflect changing economic conditions, participants also encourage periodic updating of CBPR program requirements and adoption of technology to simplify the certification process. Lastly, members continue to strive for greater regulatory inter-operability beyond APEC.

For more information on the CBPR, please visit www.cbprs.org.

# # #

For further details, please contact:

Dini Sari Djalal +65 9137 3886 at dsd@apec.org
Michael Chapnick +65 9647 4847 at mc@apec.org

More on APEC meetings, events, projects and publications can be found on www.apec.org. You can also follow APEC on Twitterand join us on Facebook, LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

APEC - Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 02:06:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:11pTOP U.S. TRADE OFFICIAL SUBMITS USMCA IDEAS TO DEMOCRATS : lawmakers
RE
10:50pForever 21 Plans Bankruptcy Filing -- 3d Update
DJ
10:42pCorrection to Trump Tariffs article
DJ
10:32pAsian stocks hit six-week high on trade war hopes ahead of ECB
RE
10:27pU.S., China grant trade concessions as fresh talks loom
RE
10:26pU.S., China grant trade concessions as fresh talks loom
RE
10:24pU.S. judge approves novel framework for opioid settlement talks
RE
10:17pCalifornia Senate passes bill to tighten 'gig' worker rule
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Hong Kong Exchange faces uphill battle with $39 billion bid for LSE
2AURORA CANNABIS INC : AURORA CANNABIS : misses own guidance with weaker revenues in fourth quarter
3KIU HUNG INTERNATIONAL : MAJOR TRANSACTION ACQUISITION OF 51% EQUITY INTERESTS IN THE TARGET COMPANY INVOLV..
4FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : FOSUN INTERNATIONAL : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT - THE PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LI..
5AMERICAN ELECTRIC TECHNOLOGIES : Stabilis Energy Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Resale of S..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group