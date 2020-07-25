Log in
APEC Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation : Trade Ministers Issue Statement

07/25/2020
Trade Ministers from the APEC member economies issued a statement during their virtual meeting on Saturday.

The statement reflects the outcomes of the 2020 Virtual APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting chaired by Senior Minister and Minister of International Trade and Industry of Malaysia, Dato' Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali. It identifies initiatives that APEC can undertake in response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for charting a path to economic recovery.

View the 2020 Virtual APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Statement

Separately, APEC Trade Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to facilitate the flow of essential goods and services and issued the Declaration on Facilitating the Movement of Essential Goods.

View the Declaration on Facilitating the Movement of Essential Goods

# # #

For further details, please contact:

Masyitha Baziad +65 9751 2146 at [email protected]
Michael Chapnick +65 9647 4847 at [email protected]

More information on APEC meetings, events, projects and publications can be found on www.apec.org. You can also follow APEC on Twitterand join us on Facebook, LinkedInand Instagram. You can also visit https://www.myapec2020.my

Disclaimer

APEC - Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation published this content on 25 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2020 07:20:16 UTC
