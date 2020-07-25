APEC Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation : Trade Ministers Issue Statement

APEC member economies issued a statement during their virtual meeting on Saturday. Trade Ministers from the

The statement reflects the outcomes of the 2020 Virtual APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting chaired by Senior Minister and Minister of International Trade and Industry of Malaysia, Dato' Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali. It identifies initiatives that APEC can undertake in response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for charting a path to economic recovery.

View the 2020 Virtual APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Statement

Separately, APEC Trade Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to facilitate the flow of essential goods and services and issued the Declaration on Facilitating the Movement of Essential Goods.

View the Declaration on Facilitating the Movement of Essential Goods

