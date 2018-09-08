APGA Australian Pipelines and Gas Association Lt : Solid future for gas in the Northern Territory

The importance of gas as a major driver of Australian economic development will be underscored as pipeliners converge on Darwin for their annual convention and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their association.

Australian Pipelines and Gas Association Chief Executive Officer Steve Davies said pipeliners were especially pleased to be holding the 2018 APGA Annual Convention and Exhibition at the Darwin Convention Centre from September 8 to 11 as recent developments in the Territory pointed to an exciting future for gas.

'The new Northern Gas Pipeline is expected to begin transporting gas from the NT to the east coast gas market by the end of this year,' Mr Davies said.

'That connection opens up a number of future possibilities.

'The NT Government has investigated the possibility of exploiting shale gas through a rigorous inquiry and wide consultation with the community. The government is to be congratulated on accepting the advice of that independent inquiry and establishing a robust process for assessing future projects.

'And just in the past few days, the government has announced the NT Gas Strategy which aims to expand all aspects of the gas industry in the territory.

'The future for gas certainly looks bright in the north of Australia.'

