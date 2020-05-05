Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

APHIS Accepts Comments on Environmental Assessment for Release of a Parasitoid Wasp to Control Russian Wheat Aphid

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 02:34pm EDT

Last Modified: May 5, 2020

The United States Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health InspectionService (APHIS) has analyzed the potential environmental impacts of releasing a parasitoidwasp to biologicallycontrol the Russian wheat aphid. The Russian wheat aphid isawingless, pale yellow-green or gray-green insect lightly dusted with white wax powder that feeds and develops on grass and cereal species. Here in the United States it thrives best on wheat and barley. The biological control agent is a small, stingless wasp called Aphelinus hordei that can be used to reduce the severity of damage caused by Russian wheat aphids.

Based on our assessment and other relevant data, releasing this biological control agent will not have a significant impact on the quality of the human environment.APHIS invites the public to review and comment on the environmental assessment until June 4, 2020, 30 days afterpublication in the Federal Register on May 5,2020. Go to http://www.regulations.gov/#!docketDetail;D=APHIS-2020-0009to comment.

USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, Office of Adjudication, 1400 Independence Ave., SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call (866) 632-9992 (Toll-free Customer Service), (800) 877-8339 (Local or Federal relay), (866) 377-8642 (Relay voice users).

Disclaimer

Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 18:33:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:04pUNITED STATES ATTORNEY OFFICE FOR WESTERN DI : Coal Company, Owner, Foreman All Plead Guilty to Conspiracy to Defraud the United States by Cheating MSHA's Dust Sampling Regulations
PU
03:04pOil prices surge as coronavirus lockdowns ease
RE
03:00pOil prices surge as coronavirus lockdowns ease
RE
03:00pOil prices surge as coronavirus lockdowns ease
RE
02:55pUK government mulls emergency scheme to aid SMEs - Sky News
RE
02:52pCanada okays a tenth of the aid food industry sought to weather coronavirus slump
RE
02:49pGerman court hands ECB three-month ultimatum to justify stimulus scheme
RE
02:48pFox News Media ties-up with Spotify to distribute podcasts
RE
02:45pGoldman Sachs CEO says staff back at offices in Asia, but not New York, London
RE
02:40pLyft offers new cheaper rides with more waiting time
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BP PLC : BP : Coronavirus pushes oil majors to biggest output cuts in 17 years
2CAC 40 : France's Total keeps dividend steady in 'exceptional circumstances'
3BARCLAYS PLC : Banks baffle investors as art meets science in accounting rule
4BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : Press release 1Q20 results
5BMW AG : UK new car sales plunge 97% to lowest level since 1946

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group