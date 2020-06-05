Log in
APHIS Authorizes Fresh Carrot Imports from Republic of Korea

06/05/2020 | 01:51pm EDT

Last Modified: Jun 5, 2020

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is authorizing the importation of fresh carrots from the Republic of Korea into the United States.

On November 12, 2019, APHIS published a pest risk assessment and a risk management document for review and comment. The pest risk assessment identified pests of quarantine significance that could follow this commodity into the United States. The risk mitigation document outlined available measures to mitigate those pest risks. Based on this analysis, APHIS has determined that fresh carrots from the Republic of Korea can be safely imported into the United States under a systems approach to protect against the introduction and spread of plant pests. 

A systems approach is a series of measures taken by growers, packers, and shippers that minimize pest risks prior to importation into the United States. In this case, the systems approach includes place of origin restrictions, washing and disinfecting requirements, and the removal of soil and green tops. The Republic of Korea's national plant protection organization must also inspect shipments before export and issue a phytosanitary certificate.

This authorization will go into effect on xx. The docket with information about this decision will be available upon publication in the Federal Register on June 5, 2020 here: http://www.regulations.gov/#!docketDetail;D=APHIS-2019-0062

USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, Office of Adjudication, 1400 Independence Ave., SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call (866) 632-9992 (Toll-free Customer Service), (800) 877-8339 (Local or Federal relay), (866) 377-8642 (Relay voice users).

Disclaimer

Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service published this content on 05 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 17:50:09 UTC
