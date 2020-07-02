Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

APHIS Seeks Public Comment on Transition to RFID Official Identification Tags

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 10:24am EDT

Last Modified: Jul 2, 2020

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is seeking public comment on a proposal where APHIS would only approve Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) as the official eartag for use in interstate movement of cattle that are required to be identified by the traceability regulations.

An official eartag is defined as an identification tag approved by APHIS that bears an official identification number for individual animals. Regulations allow APHIS to approve tags that can be used as official identification, and both metal and RFID tags are current options.

A transition to RFID tags would support APHIS' ongoing efforts to increase animal disease traceability by more accurately and rapidly allowing animal health officials to know where affected and at-risk animals are located. While this would not prevent disease outbreaks, it would allow animal health officials to more quickly contain outbreaks early before they can do substantial damage to the U.S. cattle industry.

APHIS is also seeking comment on a proposed timeline for implementation, which the agency would use if this transition occurs. The timeline would make RFID tags the only option for use in cattle and bison requiring official identification on January 1, 2023. APHIS would 'grandfather in' animals that have metal tags already in place on that date - their metal tags would serve as official identification for the remainder of their lifespan.

This transition timeline would not alter the existing regulations. The cattle and bison that must be identified will not change, nor will the option for animal health officials in shipping and receiving states to agree to accept alternate forms of identification, including brands and tattoos, in lieu of official identification.

Public comments will be accepted through October 5, 2020 at the following site: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-14463. After reviewing all comments, APHIS will publish a follow up Federal Register notice. This notice will respond to any such comments, announce our decision whether to only approve RFID tags as the only official identification devices for cattle, and, if so, provide the timeline for such a transition.

Disclaimer

Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 14:23:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:32aPEXIP : Video Communications Company, Pexip, Announces Continued Strong Sales Growth for Q2 2020
AQ
10:31aPEXIP : Video Communications Company, Pexip, Announces Continued Strong Sales Growth for Q2 2020
AQ
10:31aTARGA RESOURCES : Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of the Cushing® MLP High Income Index
PR
10:31aGreen Star Products To Hold Stockholders Meeting
GL
10:30aSPAREBANK 1 NORD-NORGE : Successful issuance of inaugural Senior Non-Preferred Bond in NOK
AQ
10:26aASPIRE MINING LIMITED : - Cancellation of Performance Rights
AQ
10:26aIBERDROLA : S.A. - Iberdrola seals the purchase of the French renewables company Aalto Power for EUR100m
AQ
10:26aGREENLAND MINERALS : Key Appointment, Executive General Manager
AQ
10:26aBLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED : - Completion of Strategic Transaction with Silver Lake
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla's 'jaw-dropping' second-quarter deliveries send shares surging
2GLENCORE PLC : Production halted at Astron Energy's South African refinery after fire
3UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UNICREDIT S P A : Sells Bad-Loan Portfolio to Banca Ifis
4TELADOC HEALTH, INC. : Teladoc Health Completes Acquisition of InTouch Health, Creating Single Virtual Care De..
5DANONE : DANONE : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group