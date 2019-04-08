API American Petroleum Institute : AOPL Annual Report Shows Liquids Pipeline Incidents Down Significantly, While Energy Delivered to U.S. Consumers Increased

202.682.8114 | press@api.org

PHOENIX, April 8, 2019-The American Petroleum Institute (API), in coordination with the Association of Oil Pipe Lines (AOPL), today released the 2019 Liquids Pipeline Performance Report, detailing how liquids pipeline incidents impacting people or the environment have decreased 20 percent over the last five years, while pipeline mileage and barrels delivered have increased over 10 percent.

'The natural gas and oil industry continues to demonstrate that safety is our number one priority - with pipeline incidents declining over twenty percent in the last five years,' said API Pipeline Manager David Murk. 'Our industry continues to use cutting edge technologies, share lessons learned and leverage data to address pipeline risks as we work towards our goal of zero incidents. The industry is meeting increasing demand for gasoline, jet fuel and petroleum products that power our modern way of life, all while operating safely and protecting employees, surrounding communities and the environment.'

'Government data captured in this report shows how liquids pipelines are getting safer with fewer pipeline incidents impacting people or the environment,' said Andy Black, Present and CEO of AOPL.

Each year API and AOPL download data collected by the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration and analyze it for where pipeline operators are making progress and to focus upcoming industry-wide safety improvement efforts.

This year's report highlights significant, positive safety trends in key performance indicators identified by federal and state regulators, public safety advocates and industry:

Total liquids incidents impacting people or the environment decreased 20 percent over the last five years

Pipeline incidents impacting people or the environment caused by incorrect operation are down 38 percent over the last five years

Pipeline incidents impacting people or the environment caused by corrosion, cracking or weld failure decreased 35 percent over the last five years

Over the last five years, liquids pipeline mileage has increased 12 percent, including a 30 percent increase in crude oil pipelines, and barrels delivered increased 44 percent

The 2019 API-AOPL Liquids Pipeline Performance Report is available on the API website.

