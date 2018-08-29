Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

API American Petroleum Institute : Colorado Petroleum Council Responds to Initiative 97 Qualifying for the November Ballot

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 11:32pm CEST

DENVER, August 29, 2018 - Today, Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams announced that backers of Initiative 97, a measure that would make 85 percent of non-public land off-limits to natural gas and oil development, appear to have submitted a sufficient number of signatures to qualify for the ballot in November.

'While the opponents of this job-killing measure consider their options regarding today's announcement, it bears repeating that this measure, if ultimately enacted, will define our state's economy and job opportunities for generations to come,' said Colorado Petroleum Council Executive Director Tracee Bentley. 'If passed, Initiative 97 could devastate the economic livelihood of hundreds of thousands of Coloradans, both in and out of the energy industry. Entire communities would involuntarily find themselves closed for business. Tax revenues would plummet, crippling essential funding for education and health care across the state.'

'Colorado voters should look at the facts and defeat this job-and-economy-killing proposal.'

According to a report by the Colorado Oil & Gas Conservation Commission, such a measure could cripple not just the industry, but also stifle the hundreds of thousands of jobs it directly and indirectly supports across the state. Colorado's natural gas and oil industry supports over 232,900 jobs, fully 6.5 percent of total employment in the state. It contributes $31.4 billion in economic impact per year, including over $1.2 billion in public revenue annually.

The Colorado Petroleum Council is a division of the American Petroleum Institute, which represents all segments of America's oil and natural gas industry. Its more than 600 members produce, process, and distribute most of the nation's energy. The industry supports 10.3 million U.S. jobs and is backed by a growing grassroots movement of more than 40 million Americans.

Disclaimer

API - American Petroleum Institute published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 21:31:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:02aECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : Adopting Territorial Dimension is Key Perspective for Development in Latin America and the Caribbean
PU
12:02aSCHUMER ANNOUNCES : Following his all-out push, the international trade commission has voted to remove tariffs on canadian groundwood paper imports; senator calls decision a major victory for american jobs and community newspapers everywhere
PU
12:02aDEMOCRATIC PARTY OF GEORGIA : Brian Kemp Uses Tourism Forum to Tout Legislation That’s Bad for Georgia’s Economy
PU
12:02aCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Charges Forex Trader and Firm with Fraud and Registration Violations
PU
12:02aPRINTING INDUSTRIES OF AMERICA : ITC Votes Unanimously Against Newsprint Tariff
PU
12:02aARIZONA FARM BUREAU : Pecan Power in Arizona Farming
PU
08/29Argentina burns reserves, asks for early IMF help as peso crashes
RE
08/29MEXICO SHOULD SEEK TARIFF EXCLUSION BEFORE CLOSING NAFTA : steel lobby
RE
08/29Trump says NAFTA talks with Canada likely to meet Friday deadline
RE
08/29Mexico's Pena Nieto 'optimistic' on trilateral NAFTA deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CROWN POINT ENERGY INC : CROWN POINT ENERGY : Announces Operating and Financial Results for the Three and Six ..
2WOW UNLIMITED MEDIA INC : WOW UNLIMITED MEDIA : Announces Financial Results For The Second Quarter Of 2018
3Hammer-Schlagen® Stump Registers As Trademark
4MERCURY SYSTEMS INC : MERCURY SYSTEMS INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of M..
5TINLEY BEVERAGE COMPANY INC : TINLEY BEVERAGE : Launches Moscow Mule Cannabis-Infused Cocktail

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.