API American Petroleum Institute : June Monthly Statistical Report Shows Continued Rebound in U.S. Petroleum Demand

07/16/2020

202.682.8114 | press@api.org

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2020 - The recovery of U.S. petroleum markets broadly continued in June with U.S. petroleum demand increasing nearly nine percent to 17.6 million barrels per day (mb/d), according to data released today in the American Petroleum Institute's June 2020 Monthly Statistical Report (MSR).

'Although we have a long way to go for U.S. petroleum markets to recover to pre-pandemic levels, the comeback broadly continued in June despite ongoing challenges with COVID-19,' API Chief Economist Dean Foreman said. 'While we are not out of the woods yet, we do appear to be headed in the right direction with the U.S. natural gas and oil industry well-positioned to play an important role in the recovery of the U.S. and global economies.'

Motor gasoline accounted for more than 85 percent of the demand rebound as more motorists hit the road with the gradual reopening of state economies. Meanwhile, jet fuel deliveries rose for the first time in 2020, surging more than 41 percent between May and June, but still down over 61 percent year-over-year.

On the supply side, U.S. crude oil production posted its seventh consecutive monthly decline in June, falling 0.4 mb/d to 11.0 mb/d as producers continue to adjust output to align with lower energy demand as result of the pandemic. Production of natural gas liquids also declined in June, falling just over one percent month-over-month. The production declines coincided with continued builds in U.S. crude oil inventories which reached a record 538.8 million barrels in May.

API represents all segments of America's oil and natural gas industry. Our more than 600 members produce, process, and distribute most of the nation's energy. The industry supports more than ten million U.S. jobs and is backed by a growing grassroots movement of millions of Americans. API was formed in 1919 as a standards-setting organization. In our first 100 years, API has developed more than 700 standards to enhance operational and environmental safety, efficiency and sustainability.

Disclaimer

API - American Petroleum Institute published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 16:40:09 UTC
