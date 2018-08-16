Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

API American Petroleum Institute : U.S. sets new record for natural gas liquids production, ties record for crude oil in July

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 07:26pm CEST

202.682.8114 | press@api.org

WASHINGTON, August 16, 2018 - The American Petroleum Institute's latest monthly statistical report shows the U.S. set a record for the production of natural gas liquids (NGL) last month producing 4.4 million barrels per day (mb/d). July also saw the U.S. tie its record for crude oil production at 10.7 mb/d.

'With total U.S. liquid fuels production, up by more than 2.0 MBD year-over-year, the United States has been the world's only substantive source of oil production growth so far in 2018 and more than compensated for production losses in some OPEC nations,' said API Chief Economist Dean Foreman. 'As a result, domestic oil prices have remained lower than international ones which is good news for consumers. Historically, the more supply that has been brought to the market the better the chances have been for putting downward pressure on prices at the pump.'

Meanwhile, U.S. petroleum demand in July sustained its highest level in 11 years, 20.6 mb/d, which reflected solid economic activity. However, nearly all demand growth between June and July stemmed from residual fuel oil and, to a much lesser extent, kerosene jet fuel. For residual fuel oil, the change ran contrary to typical seasonal demand and suggested an acceleration in marine shipping activity with escalating U.S. trade disputes.

July highlights:

  • Strongest U.S. petroleum demand year-to-date since 2007.
  • U.S. crude oil prices rose on strong domestic demand.
  • U.S. petroleum net imports rose 450 thousand barrels per day in July.
  • Highest refinery throughput for the month of July (17.7 mb/d).
  • U.S. petroleum inventories increased to above the median of the 5-year range.

API is the only national trade association representing all facets of the oil and natural gas industry, which supports 10.3 million U.S. jobs and nearly 8 percent of the U.S. economy. API's more than 600 members include large integrated companies, as well as exploration and production, refining, marketing, pipeline, and marine businesses, and service and supply firms. They provide most of the nation's energy and are backed by a growing grassroots movement of more than 45 million Americans.

###

Monthly Statistical Report

File Size: .4 MB

Petroleum Facts at a Glance

File Size: .1 MB

Disclaimer

API - American Petroleum Institute published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 17:25:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:48pChina, U.S. to hold lower-level trade talks in late August
RE
01:46pPRODUCT SPOTLIGHT : Portable Furnace Dolly
PU
01:46pWAWA : Announces Rainforest Alliance Certified™ Cold Brew Coffee
PU
01:37pU.S., China to Resume Trade Talks as Tariffs Bite -- 2nd Update
DJ
01:36pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. seed sellers push for limits on Monsanto, BASF weed killer
RE
01:34pTrump Says He Is in 'No Rush' to Renegotiate Nafta
DJ
01:31pVirtual Crypto ups the ante for Bitcoin services in SA
AQ
01:26pAPI AMERICAN PETROLEUM INSTITUTE : U.S. sets new record for natural gas liquids production, ties record for crude oil in July
PU
01:26pUNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND : URI chemistry professor develops new contaminant detection technique for blood thinner heparin
PU
01:21pEURASIAN RESOURCES SARL : Westminster Magistrates’ Court withdraws arrest warrant for Benedikt Sobotka, Chief Executive Officer of Eurasian Resources Group, at request of SFO
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER : BAYER : Roundup Ingredient Glyphosate Found in Breakfast Foods Aimed at Children -The Guardian
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : SEC scrutiny of Tesla grows as Goldman hints at adviser role
3ATLANTIA : THE LATEST: Company responsible for bridge pledges action
4CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION L : France backs Canadian for Air France-KLM CEO job as board meets
5H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : Interim financial report H1 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.