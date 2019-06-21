Log in
API American Petroleum Institute : Welcomes Draft Guidance for Review of Greenhouse Gas Emissions Under NEPA

06/21/2019 | 04:30pm EDT

202.682.8114 | press@api.org

WASHINGTON, June 21, 2019 - Today, API released the following statement after the Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) released its draft greenhouse gas (GHG) guidance to implement the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA):

'API commends CEQ on this important step to help streamline and clarify the scope of review of greenhouse gas emissions under NEPA,' said Howard Feldman, API Senior Director of Regulatory and Scientific Affairs. 'NEPA, which is a procedural statute only, increasingly has been misused to delay and prevent development, which negatively affects jobs, tax revenue and investments in communities across the country. In addition to the economic benefits of natural gas development, the increased use of natural gas has played a key role in driving down emissions to their lowest levels in a generation.

'We look forward to reviewing today's draft guidance and providing CEQ with comments on behalf of the natural gas and oil industry.'

API is the only national trade association representing all facets of the natural gas and oil industry, which supports 10.3 million U.S. jobs and nearly 8 percent of the U.S. economy. API's more than 600 members include large integrated companies, as well as exploration and production, refining, marketing, pipeline, marine businesses, and service and supply firms. They provide most of the nation's energy and are backed by a growing grassroots movement of more than 47 million Americans. API was formed in 1919 as a standards-setting organization. In its first 100 years, API has developed more than 700 standards to enhance operational and environmental safety, efficiency and sustainability.

###

Disclaimer

API - American Petroleum Institute published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 20:29:02 UTC
