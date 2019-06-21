API American Petroleum Institute : Welcomes Draft Guidance for Review of Greenhouse Gas Emissions Under NEPA

202.682.8114 | press@api.org

WASHINGTON, June 21, 2019 - Today, API released the following statement after the Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) released its draft greenhouse gas (GHG) guidance to implement the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA):

'API commends CEQ on this important step to help streamline and clarify the scope of review of greenhouse gas emissions under NEPA,' said Howard Feldman, API Senior Director of Regulatory and Scientific Affairs. 'NEPA, which is a procedural statute only, increasingly has been misused to delay and prevent development, which negatively affects jobs, tax revenue and investments in communities across the country. In addition to the economic benefits of natural gas development, the increased use of natural gas has played a key role in driving down emissions to their lowest levels in a generation.

'We look forward to reviewing today's draft guidance and providing CEQ with comments on behalf of the natural gas and oil industry.'

