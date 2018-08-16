Log in
API NY: Consumers score key victory against Cuomo’s misguided policies

08/16/2018 | 12:31am CEST

ALBANY, N.Y., August 15, 2018 - API New York released the following statement after Competitive Power Ventures scored a key victory against Gov. Cuomo and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's actions to deny the renewal of the air quality permit needed for the operation of the company's natural gas power plant in Wawayanda, New York.

'Today, New York consumers - including low-income families and seniors are a step closer to overcoming Gov. Cuomo's misguided energy policies,' said API New York Executive Director Karen Moreau. 'The Competitive Power Ventures power plant will deliver much needed supplies of additional affordable electricity to New York powered by clean natural gas. Further, increased supplies of affordable energy in the region will benefit New York's most vulnerable who have been hurt by Gov. Cuomo's anti-energy policies aimed at pleasing out-of-touch activists. There's no doubt that today's court order is a step in the right direction for consumers and affordable electricity in New York.'

API New York is a division of API, which represents all segments of America's oil and natural gas industry. Its more than 600 members produce, process, and distribute most of the nation's energy. The industry supports 10.3 million U.S. jobs and is backed by a growing grassroots movement of more than 47 million Americans.

###

Disclaimer

API - American Petroleum Institute published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 22:30:04 UTC
