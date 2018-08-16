API NY: Consumers score key victory against Cuomo’s misguided policies

ALBANY, N.Y., August 15, 2018 - API New York released the following statement after Competitive Power Ventures scored a key victory against Gov. Cuomo and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's actions to deny the renewal of the air quality permit needed for the operation of the company's natural gas power plant in Wawayanda, New York.

'Today, New York consumers - including low-income families and seniors are a step closer to overcoming Gov. Cuomo's misguided energy policies,' said API New York Executive Director Karen Moreau. 'The Competitive Power Ventures power plant will deliver much needed supplies of additional affordable electricity to New York powered by clean natural gas. Further, increased supplies of affordable energy in the region will benefit New York's most vulnerable who have been hurt by Gov. Cuomo's anti-energy policies aimed at pleasing out-of-touch activists. There's no doubt that today's court order is a step in the right direction for consumers and affordable electricity in New York.'



