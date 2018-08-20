API: Pipelines are critical to safely delivering the energy that Michigan needs and demands every day

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., August 20, 2018 - API highlighted the pipeline industry's commitment to safety and the important role pipelines play in the life of every Michigan resident at today's U.S. Senate Commerce Committee field hearing on pipeline safety in the Great Lakes.

'Pipelines are critical to safely delivering the energy that Michigan consumers need and demand every day,' said API Pipeline Manager David Murk. 'Enbridge's Line 5 provides a vital link to propane and other petroleum products in northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula - providing the energy that's needed to heat homes, fuel vehicles and power Michigan industry. Further, promoting safety and protecting the public and the environment is a top priority for pipeline operators and a central component to pipeline design, construction and maintenance.

'During development, pipeline operators design routes to avoid environmentally sensitive areas. Pipelines are constructed from certified steel pipe that meets or exceeds federal quality regulations by our nation's skilled workforce. Every project undergoes rigorous environmental review and must comply with existing environmental laws before it can be built and placed into operation. PHMSA also routinely inspects these projects during their construction and throughout their operation to ensure that the pipelines are being maintained safely and responsibly.

'Oil spill planning, preparedness and response are critical components of both onshore and offshore pipeline operations. Operators follow federal and state regulations when developing response plans for a potential spill to ensure a well-organized and an efficient response should an incident occur. Pipeline operators are also working with first responders and government agencies on a number of initiatives going beyond regulation to properly and effectively improve emergency response efforts. Nationwide, nearly 8,100 first responders have completed API's online pipeline emergency response training.

'The pipeline industry strives to safely deliver the energy that Michiganders need to heat and power their homes, businesses, schools and hospitals and we are committed to continuing our work with leaders and regulators at all levels of government to ensure that pipelines continue to safely and reliably transport energy to Michigan.'

Murk's full testimony is available on the API website.

