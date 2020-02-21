API: U.S. Refiners Enabling Environmental Progress in Marine Shipping

202.682.8114 | press@api.org
WASHINGTON, February 20, 2020 - A major transition to cleaner marine fuels is proceeding smoothly, according to data released today from the American Petroleum Institute's January 2020 Monthly Statistical Report (MSR). The International Maritime Organization's (IMO) new low-sulfur emission standard for marine fuels - also known as IMO 2020 - went into effect on January 1 without significant market disruption.
'American refiners invested more than $100 billion over the past decade to ensure their readiness for this historic switch, which strengthens American energy security while simultaneously driving environmental progress in the international marine shipping industry,' said API Chief Economist Dean Foreman. 'Despite previous uncertainty, the IMO 2020 transition has been relatively smooth sailing with refiners demonstrating flexibility to accommodate greater demand for low-sulfur fuels with limited impacts on diesel fuel prices and the broader supply chain.'
Highlights from the January 2020 MSR include:
U.S. petroleum demand decreased in January but remained near the top of the five-year range
Productivity and well completions drove record U.S. crude oil production (13.0 mb/d)
Crude oil exports in January (3.4 mb/d) drove U.S. a total petroleum export record for the month
Refinery throughput and capacity utilization rates declined in January
Total inventories increased year-on-year for the 15th consecutive month
API represents all segments of America's oil and natural gas industry. Its more than 600 members produce, process, and distribute most of the nation's energy. The industry supports 10.9 million U.S. jobs and is backed by a growing grassroots movement of millions of Americans. API was formed in 1919 as a standards-setting organization. In its first 100 years, API has developed more than 700 standards to enhance operational and environmental safety, efficiency and sustainability.
