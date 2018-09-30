APICS : Honors Weir Group and Novartis with 2018 Corporate Awards of Excellence

Today, APICS,
the premier professional association for supply chain management,
honored Weir
Group and Novartis
as this year’s corporate winners of the prestigious APICS
Awards of Excellence. The APICS Awards of Excellence are for
corporations and individuals demonstrating superior performance and
dedication to advancing the field of supply chain management. Awards
were presented at the annual APICS
2018 supply chain conference.
“The APICS awards program is designed to recognize exemplary
organizations that show dedication to the high standards APICS sets for
supply chain organizations and ingenuity in the implementation of supply
chain solutions,” said APICS CEO Abe Eshkenazi, CSCP, CPA, CAE. “Weir
Group and Novartis are not only dedicated and creative supply chain
organizations, but also wowed our judges with impressive business
results. We’re thrilled to recognize their hard work at APICS 2018.”
The 2018 APICS Award of Excellence in Education was presented to Weir
Group. This award recognizes an organization’s commitment to
productivity and advancement based on the effective and ongoing
application of the APICS
body of knowledge. With employees in many different countries,
divisions and business units, it was critical for Weir to develop a
common understanding of supply chain terms and practices. Weir turned to
APICS to provide a full supply chain body of knowledge that would enable
the organization to advance its value chain excellence program and
heighten overall company performance. As a result of the initiatives,
one Weir business reduced its lead time by 45 percent, another decreased
inventory by 20 percent, and Weir’s Oil and Gas division realized a 67
percent increase in orders compared to the previous year.
The 2018 APICS Award of Excellence in Transformation was presented to
Novartis. This award recognizes organizational transformation that
elevates the business and its overall supply chain performance. Novartis
leaders wanted to achieve best-in-class levels of customer service,
ensure patients have access to the medicines they need and improve
operating efficiency in order to maximize overall business success. With
executive support, Novartis enhanced processes, defined key-performance
indicators based on APICS
Certified in Production and Inventory Management (CPIM) principles
and systematically drove process and performance improvements. These
initiatives led to a commercial-service-level performance increase of 3
percentage points, to a sustained 99.8 percent level; supply on-time,
in-full improvement of 50 percentage points, to a sustained 90 percent
level; supply lead time reductions averaging 22 percent; and substantial
reductions in waste across the entire supply chain.
A panel of judges composed of members of the Editorial Advisory Board
selected the APICS Awards of Excellence winners. This panel based its
evaluations on the applicants’ originality of supply chain strategies,
effectiveness of implementation and overall impact on business results.
In addition to their recognition at APICS 2018, the winners will be
featured in a 2019 issue of APICS
magazine.
