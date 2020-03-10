APLIX : Announces New inter-mold® Hooks for Medical and Orthopedic Applications

Creating new applications with hook fields directly molded into plastic parts for hook & loop applications

APLIX today announced the commercialization of new inter-mold® low profile hooks for medical and orthopedic applications. The inter-mold® technology is a breakthrough patented one-step injection molding solution which allows the creation of hooks directly into plastic parts. This process streamlines and optimizes manufacturing practices by eliminating material and associated labor costs of attaching hook tapes to plastic.

“Innovation is very important to our company and the inter-mold® technology allows us to provide a higher quality solution to our customers,” said Tyler Woolf, R&D Director, Townsend Design (Thuasne USA).

“The newer hooks allow our medical and orthopedic customers to create applications with higher quality and reliability. Listening closely to our customers inspired APLIX to design lower profile inter-mold® hooks,” said Quresh Sachee, VP Global Sales & Marketing/inter-mold.

The inter-mold® process is compatible with a wide range of injection-molded thermoplastics and a number of resins have been used for medical and other applications including polypropylene, polyethylene, nylon, acetyl and thermo-plastic urethanes (TPU). APLIX’s inter-mold® technology is easily implemented into injection-molding machinery and does not require moving parts or add-on equipment.

The benefits of inter-mold® include:

Improved aesthetics

Elimination of adhesive backed hook tape and attachment labor

Chemical and liquid resistance

A “green” solution

About APLIX

With over 60 years of experience, APLIX is one of the world’s leading hook and loop fastening system specialists. APLIX provides their clients with innovative products and solutions in numerous self-gripping fastening markets: Aircraft, Automotive, Cleaning, Healthcare, Personal care, Packaging and other specialized industries. The company is IATF 16949 and BRC certified and operates six plants in the U.S., France, Brazil and China as well as sales offices around the world.

To learn more about our inter-mold® technology and applications, please visit us at AAOS in Orlando Booth 609 or visit www.aplix.com. For more information, please contact APLIX at (704) 588-1920 or medical@aplix.com.

